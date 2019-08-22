Woodstock aims to end longest playoff drought in program history

QUICK HITS

Coach: Mike Brasile (2nd season, 2-7)

2018 record: 2-7, 0-6 KRC

Fast fact: The Blue Streaks are aiming to reach the postseason for the first time in 10 years. The drought is Woodstock’s longest since the IHSA playoffs began in 1974.

SCOUTING REPORT

• Seven starters return on offense for the Blue Streaks, including three offensive linemen: Aiden Martys, Cannon Sternitzky and Gavin Loiselle.

• QB Michael Purkey (6-3, 195) threw for more than 1,200 yards on 62.8% completions last season. He is the top returning passer in the KRC and is poised for his senior season. Junior TE Nathan Archambeau (6-3, 185) was Purkey's top target (30 catches, 324 yards, five touchdowns) in 2018 and will provide a tall target for the QB.

• Returning RB Gaven Conatser led Woodstock in rushing a year ago with 276 yards on 54 carries.

• Only four starters return on the defensive end: LB Alex Wojnicki, DE Jerred Grell, LB Austin Gibson and DB Gavin White. The Streaks surrendered more points (33 per game) than anyone in the KRC last year. No doubt Brasile and the coaching staff hope to see improvement in that area.

MUST-WATCH GAME

The cross-town rivalry between Woodstock and Woodstock North is always a must-watch game. The Week 4 matchup at Woodstock will count as their KRC game this season, even though they play again in Week 9 as nonconference opponents.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 30 @Grant* 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Ottawa* 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 @Chicago Hope Academy* 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Woodstock North 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 Johnsburg 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 @Richmond-Burton 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Marengo 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 @Harvard 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 @Woodstock North* 7 p.m.

*Nonconference game

-Sean Hammond

shammond@shawmedia.com