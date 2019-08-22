Offensive depth puts Woodstock North in good position to start season

QUICK HITS

Coach: Jeff Schroeder (11th season, 41-55)

2018 record: 5-5, 3-3 KRC

Fast fact: North will make the longest road trip in the KRC this season in Week 3 when the Thunder head to Norwood, Ohio, just outside of Cincinnati. The drive should take about six hours.

SCOUTING REPORT

• The Thunder should have an experienced defense with much of the secondary back (DBs Ryan Zinnen, Elijah Pena and Colin Zinn) and a number of returning linebackers (Dane Williams, Mason Riley, Austin Zieman and Bryce Nolan).

• All-Area defensive lineman Derek Freeman has graduated. Sean Jaco and Mason Mathews are poised to pick up some of the slack on the defensive line. “We just always feel that the game is won up front,” Schroeder said. “So we’re always looking for the D-line to get it done. We’re reworking some technique there.”

• Zinnen returns at QB with starting experience under center. He started all of last season after playing varsity QB briefly as a sophomore. He has had success both running and throwing the ball.

• Pena, Zinn, Williams and Zieman spent the offseason learning all the RB and WR positions, so North can mix and match personnel with ease at the skill positions.

MUST-WATCH GAME

The Thunder fell a touchdown short against Marengo last season. The two will face one another late in the year in a Week 8 matchup that could have a lot on the line in terms of the KRC and playoff positioning.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 30 Westosha Central (Wis.)* 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 @Antioch* 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 @Norwood (Ohio)* 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 @Woodstock 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 Harvard 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Johnsburg 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 @Richmond-Burton 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Marengo 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Woodstock* 7 p.m.

* Nonconference game

– Sean Hammond

shammond@shawmedia.com