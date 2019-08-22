How does Richmond-Burton follow up state semifinal run?

QUICK HITS

Coach: Mike Noll (second season, 11-2)

2018 record: 11-2, 5-1 KRC

Fast fact: R-B’s playoff streak has now reached 12 straight seasons, the longest such streak in the KRC.

SCOUTING REPORT

• The Rockets return a ton of experience from a team that reached the Class 4A state semifinals last season. KRC Offensive Player of the Year Mike Kaufman has graduated, but R-B returns four of its top six rushers: Dalton Wood, Nick Legnaioli, Tyler Anderson and Logan Hutson.

• QB Jacob Huber (6-0, 175) started every game after Week 3 in 2018. Now, the junior returns to lead a passing game that Noll expects to be “significantly improved.” Hutson (6-1, 175) was R-B’s top receiver last year (14 catches, 171 yards) and should be a top target again.

• Sophomore Brock Wood (6-0, 195) could be a newcomer to watch at RB/LB. Junior TE Jacob Petersen (6-4, 205) should present Huber with a sizable target.

• The Rockets were the top defense in the KRC in 2018. Anderson, Legnaioli and Wood will patrol the middle in the linebacker positions. Wood was a leading tackler for the Rockets. Logan Grant (6-4, 282) returns at nose guard and Hutson is a returning starter at DB.

MUST-WATCH GAME

Johnsburg and Richmond-Burton square off twice this season, but it will be the Week 8 matchup that counts in the Kishwaukee River Conference standings. That late-October matchup could have huge implications for both teams.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 30 Wauconda* 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 @Aurora Central Catholic* 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Johnsburg* 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 @Harvard 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 @Marengo 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Woodstock 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Woodstock North 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 @Johnsburg 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Quincy Notre Dame* 7 p.m.

*–nonconference game

-Sean Hammond

shammond@shawmedia.com