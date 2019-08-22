Harvard looks to build on wins, experience

QUICK HITS

Coach: Sean Saylor (sixth season, 8-37)

2018 record: 2-7

Fast fact: Harvard’s two wins last season marked its first wins in regulation (not by forfeit) since 2015. The Hornets have not made the playoffs since 2013.

SCOUTING REPORT

• Both of Harvard’s top two leading rushers last season were sophomores who return for their junior seasons: RB Dylan Perkins and QB Jacob Stanley. Perkins led the Hornets with 527 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries. Stanley went for 446 yards and seven scores on 107 carries.

• Harvard has added one wrinkle: RB Damon Mueller will take over at fullback, and Perkins will move over to the wing back position.

• OL Alex Rodriguez returns at center. He also started as a sophomore, so the quarterback and center positions already have a level of familiarity with each other. OL/DL Marco Vazquez and Anthony Palella also are starting linemen who return.

• “Consistency, both sides of the ball,” Saylor said. “We have three guys returning on the offensive line, that’s going to be huge. [We were] so young and trying to grow by fire with back-to-back years of five seniors, it’s been extremely difficult to be consistent.”

• Even though the 2-7 record didn’t look like much, Harvard was much improved in 2018. The Hornets hung around in losses to Burlington Central, 25-13, Johnsburg, 33-21, and Woodstock North, 26-14, in the last three games of the season.

MUST-WATCH GAME

McHenry County’s oldest rivalry will mark its 100th year when Harvard and Marengo square off on Oct. 4. Marengo has won the last five meetings between the two.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 30 @Lisle* 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Sandwich* 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 Macomb (at Galesburg)* 3 p.m.

Sept. 20 Richmond-Burton 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 @Woodstock North 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 @Marengo 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 @Johnsburg 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Woodstock 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 Hoopeston co-op* Noon

* nonconference game

– Sean Hammond

shammond@shawmedia.com