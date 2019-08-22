Can Marengo defend its Kishwaukee River Conference title?

QUICK HITS

Coach: Paul Forsythe (3rd season, 11-10)

2018 record: 9-3, 6-0 KRC

Fast fact: Marengo was the surprise of the KRC last year, going from 2-7 in 2017 to conference champion and state quarterfinalist in 2018.

SCOUTING REPORT

• RB/LB Finn Schirmer (6-1, 205) holds three Division I offers. Colleges are most interested in him as a linebacker, but he should be one of the area’s best running backs, as well. He totaled more than 1,700 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns in 2018.

• Western Illinois commit Jagger Ferden (6-5, 250) leads the Indians in the trenches. OL Jonah Pace (6-5, 230) and Sean Trainor (5-11, 185) are other returning starters on the line.

• WR/DB Cole Davis (5-10, 160) led the KRC in receiving yards last season with 739 yards and 10 touchdowns on 50 catches.

• Mitchell Kunde (6-0, 160) won the starting QB job in camp over Zach Trotz (6-4, 180). Both are juniors. Marengo did not name a starting QB until a week before the season.

• Trainor and Schirmer are returning starters at linebacker. Forsythe said he expects Ferden to be a force at defensive tackle. Pace will line up at defensive end. “We have more guys to rotate in on our defensive front than we did a year ago,” Forsythe said.

MUST-WATCH GAME

A missed extra point cost Richmond-Burton in a 14-13 loss to Marengo last year. The two KRC foes will square off again in Week 5, possibly with the top spot in the conference on the line again.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 30 @Sterling* 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Plano* 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Rich East* 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 @Johnsburg 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Richmond-Burton 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Harvard 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 @Woodstock 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 @Woodstock North 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Chicago Hope Academy* 7 p.m.

* Nonconference game

– Sean Hammond

