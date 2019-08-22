Can Johnsburg turn close losses into wins?

QUICK HITS

Coach: Sam Lesniak (2nd season, 7-4)

2018 record: 7-4, 4-2 KRC

Fast fact: Johnsburg’s three regular-season losses in 2018 came by a combined 13 points. The Skyhawks lost to Marian Central by one point, Marengo by two and R-B by 10.

SCOUTING REPORT

• The Skyhawks’ top two rushers in 2018 both return. RB Jacob McKinney led the way with 906 yards and 13 touchdowns on 192 carries. Lesniak said McKinney hit the weight room and put on 10 to 15 pounds of muscle in the offseason. RB Justin Peake amassed six scores and 250 yards on 32 carries. Peake was a Class 1A third-place state medalist in wrestling. He could factor in even more on the offensive end this season.

• Max Kegel slides into the quarterback position after playing safety last season. He is a dual-threat QB who can make things happen with his arm or his legs. Kegel was a contributor on defense last year and also served as the Skyhawks' kicker.

• Peake will also line up at linebacker on defense. DB Daniel Calhoun returns with varsity experience. OL/DL Dawson Peter brings experience to the line. Peter was a bass fishing state qualifier in the spring.

• Lesniak said OL/DL Mike Ambroz, WR Forest Hull and LB Josh Peschke are key newcomers to watch for the Skyhawks.

MUST-WATCH GAME

Marian Central and Johnsburg provided last year’s most exciting Week 1 game, with the Hurricanes edging the Skyhawks, 14-13. Once again, the nonconference foes will square off in the opening week.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 30 @Marian Central* 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Rochelle* 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 @Richmond-Burton* 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Marengo 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 @Woodstock 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 @Woodstock North 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Harvard 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Richmond-Burton 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 @East Alton-Wood River* 7 p.m.

*Nonconference game

-Sean Hammond

shammond@shawmedia.com