Westmont Police Reports: August 29, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Westmont

Theft

• A car part valued at $800 reportedly was stolen between 12:25 and 11 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 1400 block of Carriage Lane.

• Three hundred dollars worth of landscaping equipment reportedly was stolen between 1 and 3 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 300 block of West Naperville Road.

• A car valued at $28,000 reportedly was stolen between midnight and 5 a.m. Aug. 16 from a residence in the 200 block of Heath Place.

Burglary

• Credit cards reportedly were stolen from an unlocked car at 5:24 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 6200 block of Cass Avenue.

• A purse valued at $360 reportedly was stolen from an unlocked car between 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 and 8 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 200 block of North Wilmette Avenue.

• Five dollars reportedly was stolen from an unlocked car at 1:39 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 200 block of South Washington Street.

• A car and a laptop with a combined value of $21,500 reportedly were stolen between 6 p.m. Aug. 14 and 7 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 300 block of South Washington Street.

• A wallet valued at $70 reportedly was stolen from an unlocked car between 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 and 11 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 100 block of East Naperville Road.

• A pair of prescription sunglasses valued at $200 reportedly was stolen from an unlocked car between 10 p.m. Aug. 14 and 7 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 200 block of South Washington Street.

• Three dollars in loose change reportedly was stolen from an unlocked car between 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and 7 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 200 block of South Washington Street.

• Several items including a cellphone valued at $2,740 reportedly were stolen between 10 p.m. Aug. 15 and 8 a.m. Aug. 16 from a house in the 300 block of South Grant Street.

• A wallet reportedly was stolen between 11 p.m. Aug. 15 and 7:15 a.m. Aug. 16 from a house in the 300 block of South Lincoln Street.

Traffic violations

• Christine Spencer, 24, of the 2200 block of South Central Park Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 3:42 a.m. Aug. 12 with driving with a suspended license, driving without headlights and no insurance in the 3500 block of Midwest Road.

• Maureen Cordell, 51, of the 3200 block of Home Avenue, Berwyn, was charged at 9:20 p.m. Aug. 13 with driving without a valid license, no license plate light and no insurance in the 300 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• William Sengpiel, 61, of the 300 block of North Cass Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 12:42 p.m. Aug. 14 with driving with a revoked license, expired registration and no insurance in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Jordan Edgar, 25, of the 2100 block of Providence Way, Joliet, was charged at 12:42 p.m. Aug. 16 with driving with a suspended license, obstructing identification, speeding and no insurance in the 200 block of West Burlington Avenue.