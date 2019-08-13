Harvard finds hope in battle-tested juniors

HARVARD – Harvard tracks its explosive offensive plays each season, longing to analyze how big chunks of offense affect productivity.

Hornets coach Sean Saylor defines “explosive plays” by passes of 15 or more yards and runs of 12 or more. Harvard had only 14 of those in 2017; the Hornets pushed that number to 44 last season.

Two players who were instrumental in igniting the offense – and more than tripling the number of explosive plays – were quarterback Jacob Stanley and running back Dylan Perkins, both of whom were sophomores.

Perkins led the team with 527 rushing yards and a 5.2-yards-a-carry average. Stanley ran for 446 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns while directing the Hornets’ triple-option attack. Harvard scored 109 points, compared with 75 in 2017.

"I think with Jacob, Dylan and Alex [Rodriguez] playing as sophomores last year was big for us," Saylor said. "I expect us to take some strides forward."

Saylor said it was an odd year having his center (Rodriguez) quarterback (Stanley) and fullback (Perkins), three players in the middle of the option, all play as sophomores.

That also is a reason the Hornets have a playoff berth in mind coming after their 2-7 season.

“Our goal is to make the playoffs,” Stanley said. “We want to get back on that track where we get back to winning ways and make it back to where we were in 2013.”

The Hornets made it to the Class 4A playoff quarterfinals in 2013, falling to Rockford Lutheran, 28-24, in that game.

Harvard has experienced lean times since, with no winning seasons, but things are looking up with six starters returning on both offense and defense.

Stanley, who started several games as a freshman, has high goals for the season to help propel the Hornets forward.

“Individually, I want to be obviously all-conference, hopefully all-area and then maybe all-state,” Stanley said.

Saylor has the utmost confidence in his returning quarterback.

“He's a good leader,” Saylor said. “He has a great grasp for what we do. … We’re going to put a little bit more on him this year. We're going to let him call some plays on his own. ... I have all the confidence in the world in him.”

Saylor also sees Perkins as a vital piece in the Hornets' offense.

“He's a good, solid running back,” Saylor said. “He does a good job, and he got a lot of experience as a sophomore.”

Stanley also foresees Perkins taking the next step. Damon Mueller will take over at fullback behind Stanley; Perkins will assume one of the wingback positions.

“He’s definitely a good athlete,” Stanley said. “He's going to be a big part of our offense.”

Perkins and Stanley also have their sights set on how to improve as a team this season.

“Just making sure that the locker room is healthy and that everybody on the field is doing what they're supposed to be doing,” Stanley said.

“I think that we could improve on building a team bond,” Perkins added.

Harvard opens against Lisle, a 10-2 Class 3A playoff quarterfinal team in 2018. The Hornets believe that they have the core of players to reach at least five wins and become playoff-eligible.

“It would mean everything as a player, as a team and just as a whole for our district to get back to winning, getting fans back to the field and making everybody in the town proud,” Stanley said.