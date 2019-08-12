After ending losing streak, is Harvard ready to turn corner?

HARVARD – Marco Vazquez did not hesitate when asked what he hoped Harvard’s football program’s next step would be.

“I would love to see us go to the playoffs,” said Vazquez, a senior offensive lineman-defensive end. “Everyone doing their jobs, everything syncs and flows, we make it to the playoffs, which would be the first time in I don’t know how long. I strongly believe that this team is more than capable of making the playoffs.”

The Hornets have gone 8-37 in the five seasons since they advanced to the Class 4A playoff quarterfinals in 2013. But the positive steps taken last season, along with several key returning players, give cause for optimism.

“(Making) the playoffs would be amazing,” said fullback-defensive back Damon Mueller, a third-year starter. “We have the community behind us, we have real good team chemistry. We have the people to do it. I wasn’t completely content with (2-7 last year), but it was better than the past couple seasons. It’s a little bit of a motivator.”

The Hornets ended a 21-game losing streak with a 13-12 victory over Rockford Christian in Week 5. Their last win on the field before that was in Week 7 of 2015 (there was a forfeit win to start the 2016 season).

Harvard then ran its winning streak to two games with a victory the next week against Woodstock.

“It was a dogfight with Rockford Christian, and getting the win at Woodstock was huge,” Hornets coach Sean Saylor said. “I expect us to take some strides forward. I don’t know where that’s going to be. It depends on what everybody else puts on the field.”

Saylor sees three juniors who started last season as crucial to the offense: quarterback Jacob Stanley, wingback Dylan Perkins and center Alex Rodriguez. Vazquez and Anthony Palella also are returning starters on the line, while Mueller moves to fullback in Harvard’s triple-option.

The biggest difference last season was with offense. The Hornets were outscored 301-40 in 2016, then 281-75 in 2017. The margin was a more respectable 236-109 last season, with 12-point losses to playoff teams Johnsburg and Woodstock North.

Stanley and Perkins gave Harvard some big-play potential. The Hornets count “explosive plays” as those of 15-yard passes and 12-yard runs. Saylor said they had 14 of those in 2017 and recorded 44 last season.

“Two wins doesn’t really show what we accomplished last year,” Mueller said. “We were still in it, we were competing, not getting blown out.”

The Hornets have Lisle, which was 10-2 and a Class 3A quarterfinalist, for the opener. The three other nonconference games are Sandwich (4-5), Macomb (2-7) and Hoopeston Area Co-op (2-7).

“Last year was a leap in the right direction,” Vazquez said. “The first couple wins in a few years. If we can (keep moving forward), we can definitely win a few more games.”