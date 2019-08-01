Grundy County investigating death of South Wilmington woman in rollover accident

Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash, which claimed the life of a South Wilmington woman.

The female victim's name is being withheld, pending notification of the next-of-kin. She was pronounced deceased at 8:18 a.m. Thursday by Callahan.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman’s vehicle was traveling north on Campus Blacktop, or South Campus Road near Gardner, when for some unknown reason, it left the roadway, traveling through a ditch and coming to rest in a bean field, which is located just north of Livingston County Road.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene, after a passerby observed a vehicle in the bean field. It is unknown when the crash occurred. An autopsy will be completed Thursday afternoon.

The death remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.