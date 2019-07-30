With increased offseason participation, Hampshire hopes to turn things around

HAMPSHIRE – Jake Rambo will admit he may have missed a day here or there during the offseason last year.

“Last year, it was just really poor,” Rambo said. “I can’t say I was there every day, but [this year] there were kids there every day that were putting in the work, and it’s going to transfer onto the field.”

Rambo estimated the offseason workouts a year ago had “maybe 10 kids” fully dedicated, not accounting for those who were playing other sports. This season, that number jumped to 25 to 30 kids, Rambo said.

Coming off a 1-8 season didn’t help. Neither did not having a coach.

After Mike Brasile left in January to become the coach at Woodstock, his alma mater, Hampshire did not hire Jake Brosman until May. In the interim, Hampshire assistant coaches led offseason workouts.

A year later, there was much more stability during the offseason and more participation.

“We had a great offseason,” Brosman said. “We had a lot more guys dedicate themselves to truly preparing than we did in the past.”

Brosman has immersed himself in the Whip-Purs community. He and his wife, Megan, and their kids live nearby in Algonquin after moving from Peoria, where Brosman was previously an assistant coach at Dunlap.

“I got the job so late that last year, it was a whirlwind of a few weeks of this rush, get everything in, get everything set and the season was here automatically,” Brosman said. “I’ve had the whole year with them. I definitely feel more prepared.”

Hampshire struggled to an 0-9 season in 2018. The offense scored only 60 points all season and the defense allowed 41.8 points a game. The Whips, no doubt, want to improve both those numbers.

Brosman believes the participation in the weight room is the first step. In a Fox Valley Conference that consistently churns out Division I linemen, games are won and lost in the trenches.

“We’ve gotten quite a bit stronger,” Brosman said. “We weren’t as strong as I wanted to be last year pushing weight. We had a hard time matching strength for strength in the conference. I feel like we’ll be higher on that level this year.”

Rambo is the lone returning starter on the offensive line. Although there are some new faces, Brosman believes this year’s line has made progress in the weight room.

Rambo, who plays guard, said fellow linemen Patryk Barnas, Alex Bender, Yaseen Harraz and Eli Andresen have all made huge strides.

“The quarterbacks, the receivers and running backs have a lot of faith in our offensive line this year,” said receiver and linebacker Jake Wilcox. “If other schools look at us, they’ll think our O-line is undersized. You can say what you want, but our O-line has guys that are going to compete.”

Brosman has introduced some new wrinkles to the offense. He prefers to look at the personnel and fit an offense to its strengths, rather than forcing the players into an offense.

Last year’s 0-9 season was “pretty tough,” receiver and defensive back Shandon Suma said. The Whips are trying to put it behind them.

“We’re moving forward, and this is a new year,” Suma said. “It’s a new start.”