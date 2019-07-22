Westmont Police Reports: July 25, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Westmont

Burglary

Three hundred dollars reportedly was stolen between 2 p.m. July 14 and 7:30 a.m. July 15 from a car in the 800 block of Revere Court.

Traffic violations

• Linda McDonald, 56, of the 6700 block of Aspen Lane, Westmont, was charged at 12:27 p.m. July 16 with driving without a valid license and improper display of registration.

• Said Qreini, 37, of the 6900 block of West 111th Street, Worth, was charged at 11:11 p.m. July 17 with driving on a suspended license and improper display of registration in the 200 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Joselito Lappay, 24, of the 400 block of Ridge Avenue, Clarendon Hills, was charged at 12:30 p.m. July 17 with driving on a suspended license in the 300 block of East Des Moines Street.

• N. Dia R. Friend, 23, of the 2300 block of 102nd Street, Chicago, was charged at 3:12 p.m. July 18 with driving with a suspended license, speeding, expired registration and no insurance in the 300 block of South Williams Street.

• Jesse Moreno, 38, of the 1800 block of Burlington Avenue, Lisle, was charged at 11:37 p.m. July 18 with driving on a suspended license, expired registration and no insurance in the 3500 block of Midwest Road.

• Antwaion Edwards, 22, of the 100 block of North Lavergne Avenue, Northlake, was charged at 11:57 p.m. July 20 with driving on a suspended license in the 500 block of East 63rd Street.

Theft

Alcohol reportedly was stolen at 2:15 p.m. July 16 from a business in the 300 block of East Ogden Avenue.