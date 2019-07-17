With college interest building, Finn Schirmer ready to help Marengo in all phases

MARENGO – Finn Schirmer is going into his senior season with interest from multiple NCAA Division I programs on both sides of the football.

Schirmer, who ran for 1,700 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior, received an offer earlier this summer from Illinois to play linebacker.

“It meant a lot,” Schirmer said of picking up his first D-I offer. “It was something I dreamt of my whole life, getting an offer from a Big Ten school. It was amazing; it was special.”

Illinois isn’t the only interested party in Schirmer. He will visit the Air Force Academy on Saturday. The Falcons are recruiting Schirmer as a running back. Schirmer is undaunted by the post-graduate implications of playing football at a military academy.

“It’s something I’ve talked about with family, and if it comes to that, I feel like I could make that commitment,” Schirmer said.

Despite schools wanting him for one or the other, Schirmer said he has no preference between linebacker and running back.

Schirmer’s ability to play both ways is valued, but not unique for a player at a smaller high school such as Marengo.

“We’re a small program, so all of our guys have to be able to play multiple positions,” coach Paul Forsythe said. “We ask them to at least play two, some of our guys are playing three or four. That’s just what we need to do.”

Schirmer may end up in the latter category this season, with potential for brief cameos at punter, Forsythe said.

Schirmer has punted in past seasons, but because of a brief injury he was supplanted by junior Landon Oine last season. Forsythe sees opportunity for Schirmer to get involved in the third phase this season, although Oine should retain the regular punting duties.

“Having a guy back there who is fast and athletic, it gives you a lot more,” Forsythe said. “Scheme-wise, defensively, it presents a problem for you if you’re trying to block a punt because Finn can run pretty well. He’ll get some reps at that.”

Marengo will be replacing some valuable senior leadership, including quarterback Travis Knaak, who had more than 200 pass attempts last season.

While the quarterback position is still being sorted out this summer, Forsythe is counting on Schirmer as a leader this fall.

“He’s embraced that responsibility and that role,” Forsythe said. “It’s nice that one of your best players is one of your hardest workers, and does everything you ask him to do.

“He does what’s right. That’s the leader you want. I don’t care how good or talented he is, he’s been doing those things. He’s going to fill that void nicely.”

After a strong junior campaign, Schirmer is ready to step up and take on more responsibility this season.

“I feel like I’m more ready for it,” Schirmer said. “Last year, I really wasn’t the man on defense, but this year I’m ready for anything. Nothing is going to surprise me.”

Schirmer wants it to be known that the whole team is stepping it up a level this summer. He believes the Indians have the motivation to continue to elevate their play after finishing 9-3 in 2018.

“We have a big group of guys that wants it,” Schirmer said. “It’s very clear out here, it’s very clear in the weight room, it’s clear in the gym that these guys, they want it. That’s something, I think, that makes us special. We have guys that just want it.”

In terms of personal goals, Schirmer believes he has just started to tap into his potential.

“I just feel like I haven’t reached my peak yet, at all,” Schirmer said. “I have so much room for growth, and I want to see that.”