McHenry in midst of QB competition for starting role

McHENRY – McHenry senior quarterback Chris Zieba was brutally honest when assessing his play in 2018.

“I’ve just got to be smarter, make quicker decisions, smarter decisions,” Zieba said. “I’ve got to be an overall better leader, as well.”

Suffice to say, no one at McHenry is content after last season’s 2-7 finish. Zieba split time at quarterback last year with do-it-all athlete Braden Crowley, who lined up at quarterback, running back, receiver and defensive back – so pretty much everywhere – during his McHenry career.

With Crowley graduated and off to play at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, Zieba has his sights set on becoming the full-time McHenry starting QB.

First, however, he has to secure the starting job. Also vying for the role is sophomore Andrew Hoffman, who guided the frosh-soph team to an 8-1 finish last year.

McHenry coach Jon Niemic said the Warriors likely won’t make a definitive decision until August, although he said Zieba has “an inside track” because of his varsity experience last year.

Niemic has been impressed with Hoffman, too.

“He’s really going to push Chris to be the starter,” Niemic said. “Right now, it’s an open race. They’re kind of neck-and-neck right now.”

Zieba said Niemic, who served as offensive coordinator before becoming head coach last year, is heavily involved in working with the quarterbacks. Zieba went into the offseason knowing there was room for improvement. He spent lots of time watching film with Niemic, as well as on his own.

Zieba completed 52.3% of his passes last season for 614 yards. He threw two touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“We’ve been going over defenses so I can be able to read the corners, safeties, linebackers better, so I know if it’s cover 2, cover 4, and whatnot,” Zieba said. “Before I take the snap, you’ve just got to read the defense. Know what you’re going to be doing before [snapping the ball].”

Hoffman grew up playing quarterback. He said his Jr. Warriors teams never had much success, and that last year’s 8-1 frosh-soph finish was the best team he has been a part of.

“I learned what it feels like to win,” Hoffman said. “It taught me to be a little more humble once you do win. You win, you do your job, and you get back to the next week of practice.”

At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Zieba has a size advantage over Hoffman (5-10, 155). Hoffman said he is enjoying the opportunity to challenge the senior.

“It motivates me to get better,” Hoffman said. “It pushes you harder, too. When you have someone going against you, you really push yourself.

“[I’m] really learning the mental reps. Once you know the stuff well, you’ve just got to execute it. So you don’t have to think about it as much.”

McHenry won its final two games last year after an 0-7 start. Niemic said he felt his team was finally “figuring out how to win games” in October.

“The next step is learning how to maintain that,” Niemic said.