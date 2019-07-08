‘Shifty’ QB Ian Gorken bulks up, leads Crystal Lake South after return to playoffs

CRYSTAL LAKE – For better or worse, Ian Gorken remembers his first varsity start.

“I try to forget it,” the Crystal Lake South senior quarterback said.

Starting as a sophomore in the opening game of the 2017 season, Gorken threw two interceptions and McHenry beat South, 50-13. The game was also Rob Fontana’s first game as Gators head coach.

With two years of experience and a playoff victory under his belt, Gorken is no longer the young, inexperienced signal caller he was during the 2017 season opener.

“First game as a sophomore, I was scared as could be,” Gorken said. “Now, I have a good grasp on how quickly the game moves and what I can do to help the team.”

Also a basketball and baseball player, Gorken showed last season how well-rounded of an athlete he is on the football field. He passed for 1,306 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also rushing for 571 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11 quarterback has bulked up from 170 pounds last season to 185.

“He’s already so shifty,” Fontana said. “Instead of him trying to be shifty, I think he’s going to probably lower his shoulder and trust some of the work that he’s done in the weight room.

“His biggest asset is his ability to move around. I don’t think he’s ever going to lose that, I just think now he’s going to trust himself to get that one extra yard.”

Fontana said Gorken won the starting job Week 1 as a sophomore because of his ability to create with his feet. South was putting in a new offensive system that year and the coaching staff figured a mobile quarterback might make up for potential breakdowns.

It didn’t quite work out that way, and Gorken wound up splitting time with senior with Dylan Rhoades for much of the year. Now, though, South has a mobile quarterback who is comfortable in the system.

“You open a small hole and he finds a way to make it bigger,” senior lineman Dominic Collado said. “There might be times where someone misses a block and he just gets out of it. As a defensive unit, you can’t really scheme around that.”

Gorken proved last year that he has a better grasp on the varsity game now.

“The game has slowed down,” Fontana said. “He anticipates his receivers when they’re breaking off routes. He sees the holes ahead of time. He reads our offense a lot better than he has. He’s just a much more complete player.”

Gorken didn’t receive the height gene from his mother’s side of the family. His cousins – Prairie Ridge’s Evans brothers – are all towering football players.

“Everybody’s tall and plays sports,” Gorken said.

At 5-11, Gorken's not short by any means. For a quarterback, he’s not exceptionally tall, either.

“It gives me an advantage because I can hide behind people,” Gorken said. “I feel like I’m more shifty. It’s harder to bring down someone who’s shorter.”

When South opened summer camp, Fontana reminded the team that defending Class 6A state champion Cary-Grove awaits in Week 1.

The Trojans narrowly defeated South in Week 1 last fall. Gorken and the Gators rallied from an 0-2 start to finish the regular season at 5-4, and win a playoff game against Kenwood before Niles Notre Dame ended their run in the second round.

If South is to replicate that playoff success in 2019, Gorken will no doubt play a part in it. He is one of only five returning starters.

“Last year, we gave everybody a good amount of reps, got everybody to where they felt comfortable with the speed that we go at,” Gorken said. “We’re just picking right back up where we were.”