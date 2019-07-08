After breakthrough season, Crystal Lake South attempts to reload

Crystal Lake South needs to replace 17 starters after a 6-5 season featuring the Gators’ first playoff win since 2011.

South doubled its win total from 2017 to 2018, but sustaining that success could be difficult with the loss of offensive tackle Trevor Keegan, who will play college ball at Michigan this fall.

Fortunately for third-year head coach Rob Fontana, two of his five returning starters will be on the offensive line: Dominic Collado and Jack Turner. Senior quarterback Ian Gorken also will return for South.

But even with those key players coming back, Fontana will make adjustments to South’s offense to reflect the roster turnover.

“We knew last year going into it that a strong part of what we do was going to be on the offensive line,” Fontana said. “We knew that we were going to be able to just pound the football and eat up a lot of clock because of the amount of guys that came back on our line.

“I have the same confidence with these guys that are coming in and are filling in because they got a lot of meaningful reps last year. But it changes all of our timing in the backfield, changes the timing for our quarterbacks knowing that they have to get rid of the ball a little quicker.”

Collado and Turner are formidable players, both measuring at 6-foot-4 and about 285 pounds with experience: Turner returns as a starter, Collado has started since his freshman year. Collado committed last season to play interior line at Miami (Ohio), but he and Turner can play guard or tackle as necessary. Collado knows that with Keegan’s graduation, the pressure is on him and Turner.

“I have to step up big. Me and Jack have to step up and fill a spot,” Collado said. “We also have a lot of upcoming seniors that didn’t play last year that will be filling in spots, too.”

Turner said that his experience playing with Collado and on the team in the past will help this season.

“Being back on the line with Dom, we definitely communicate a lot,” Turner said. “We can do it better than most, just say little things, we know what we’re doing.”

Fontana is grateful for the pair’s return, and their leadership on a young team.

“They’re good leaders. They’re guys that are going to lead by example,” Fontana said. “They’re guys that are going to refuse to lose at all times. They’re going to give it everything they have and are going to get the most out of the guys playing alongside of them.”

Fontana has talked about shifting the line based on matchups in the past, and this year is no different. Fontana will continue to be flexible along the line if it can create an advantage, so Collado and Turner could see time all across the line.

“We try and look at matchups, at what other teams have on their defensive line and where we’re going to get the most protection,” Fontana said.

Even with the loss of so many important players, Collado is unfazed about continuing the program’s momentum into next season.

“The 2019 revenge tour I like to call it, [getting] revenge on the teams we lost to last season,” Collado said.

Fontana personally sees this season as the final step of a process he started in motion when he took the job in 2017.

“Every year, you have to change the things that were done the year before and take that next step,” Fontana said. “We’ve had a really good offseason with our guys really committing to the weight room and buying in to all the stuff we need done as a program.

“When you take over a program, you see a three-year cycle you’re trying to look at, so this should be the group that has bought into everything I’ve sold now since I took over the program. Hopefully, we’ll see the results out on the field.”