Cary man accused of possessing ammunition, LSD, ecstasy, other drugs

Sufiyan Alam, 34, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, Cary. (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A Cary man accused of possessing pills, LSD, ecstasy and other drugs worth more than $65,000 is due in court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.

Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested 34-year-old Sufiyan Alam after police seized nearly 57 grams of ecstasy, two tabs of LSD, 51 grams of methamphetamine and 11 pills intended for anxiety and ADHD treatment, according to a criminal complaint.

Alam, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, is charged in McHenry County court with possession with intent to deliver ecstasy, possession of ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD, being a felon in possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alam also is accused of possessing a dozen 12-gauge ammunition rounds.

The street value of the drugs, which included marijuana, was estimated to be $65,755, according to a police affidavit attached to the complaint.

If Alam were convicted of the most serious charge, possession with intent to deliver LSD, he could be sentenced to as many as 30 years in prison.

The McHenry County Public Defender’s Office has been appointed to represent Alam.