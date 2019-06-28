Bruno Bosman, Huntley shake off slow start at Red Grange Classic

WHEATON – Huntley junior-to-be quarterback Bruno Bosman took a short drop, surveyed down the short field and dropped a perfectly placed pass for wide receiver Alex Dennison in the end zone.

Dennison snagged the ball and tapped both feet inside the end line for a touchdown to seal the Red Raiders’ victory over DeKalb at the Red Grange Classic 7-on-7 tournament Friday at Wheaton Warrenville South.

Bosman, who is competing for the quarterback job with senior transfer Patsy Ricciardi, played well in three afternoon games as the Raiders went 4-1 for the day. They lost to Neuqua Valley, received a forfeit from Chicago Simeon, which had to leave after an hour-and-a-half lightning delay, then beat Wheaton North, DeKalb and St. Charles North.

“I think I played well,” Bosman said. “There are things I need to work on, of course. We have a week off, and I’ll be working on them. The team played well, and we got a lot better. The first game [against Neuqua Valley], we kind of struggled. It was probably my fault some of the receivers were struggling. But the last three games we came out aggressive. We had a tempo and were in a rhythm and really playing well.”

Bosman played quarterback for Huntley’s junior varsity team last season. Ricciardi was Marian Central’s starting quarterback after playing wide receiver, running back and backup quarterback as a freshman and sophomore.

Bosman got most of the quarterback repetitions Friday, with Ricciardi taking a few but mainly lining up as slot receiver.

“Bruno’s making great decisions,” Raiders coach Matt Zimolzak said. “That’s what we need. We’re going to work on ball placement, getting the ball exactly where we want it, but he’s giving it into the right person at the right time, and that’s what we need at this point.”

Zimolzak liked what he saw from various Raiders receivers and the defense. A late stop against St. Charles North resulted in the winning two points for an 18-17 victory.

“We played a lot better in the second half of the day,” Zimolzak said. “Our defense collapsed to the ball and read the offense a little better. When we get excited to play, our kids are pretty good. We have some depth at receiver, too. You see a lot of guys out there making plays.”

One was Cade Whiteside, a 6-foot-3 senior who made some key grabs.

“We started a little slow, but at the end we came together,” Whiteside said. “We played like we usually do. The defense really helped us out today. We had a bunch of players playing really aggressively, coming straight to the ball. Offensively, we closed it out. I thought we did pretty good overall.”

Zimolzak hopes one of the quarterbacks grabs the job.

“At some point, we need a leader, somebody to step up and become our quarterback,” Zimolzak said. “Hopefully that happens real soon. We have two very talented quarterbacks fighting for that spot. We’re trying Patsy at all kinds of positions. He’s a very talented player. We’re just trying to figure out what’s best for the program.”

Both are sons of quarterbacks. Joel Bosman played at Woodstock and Illinois State; Ron Ricciardi played in the Arena Football League as recently as 2012.

“This was good,” Bruno Bosman said. “These are really good teams. There are people you see on Twitter getting offers, and you’re playing against really good players. To be able to compete with them and actually beat them and play well is an honor.”