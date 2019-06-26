Prairie Ridge spends its summer with a chip on its shoulders

CRYSTAL LAKE – As Prairie Ridge’s players huddled at the end of practice, coach Chris Schremp tossed out the names of three teams.

Not that the Wolves needed any reminder. Huntley, Cary-Grove and Chicago Phillips are ingrained in their memories, but Schremp brought them up anyway – for effect.

Prairie Ridge was 8-3 last season, with losses to Huntley (35-28), C-G (21-14) and Phillips (24-19) all by one score.

It could have been considered remarkable since the Wolves lost so many integral parts of back-to-back Class 6A state championship teams to graduation. Instead, they look at the losses with frustration.

“They’re competitive kids,” Schremp said. “That [ticks] them off that we lost three games. It’s the same thing with the coaches. We’re competitive, and we have a lot of pride in what we do. I vividly remember all three losses and the key plays in those games. And it upsets me that we weren’t able to execute those plays.”

That attitude fuels the Wolves this summer as they prepare for a new season with a team bringing back all but a handful of starters. Only six seniors started last season for Prairie Ridge.

“It put a chip on our shoulder,” safety Kyle Koelblinger said. “We know with the guys we have that we can go as far as we want to. We lost three games by a touchdown or less. It still hurts from last year, and we’re using that this summer to get to where we need to be.”

The Wolves return quarterback Connor Lydon, running back Blake Brown and four offensive linemen. Most of their defense, led by Koelblinger, linebackers Josh Crandall and Matt Loucks and defensive end Brett Nygren, is back.

“We’re really excited,” Koelblinger said. “We bring a lot of energy to every practice because we know what we’re capable of. We know we can make a run this year if we work as hard as we can.”

The biggest graduation loss for Prairie Ridge will be fullback Jackson Willis, who led the area with 1,921 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns. Early in summer practices, junior Carter Evans, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound NCAA Division I prospect, is getting repetitions at fullback.

Evans started at wide receiver as a freshman, then at linebacker as a sophomore. He also played some offense at tight end. Evans’ brothers Shane (an offensive lineman) and Samson (a quarterback) also were four-year varsity players.

Carter Evans played all the running back positions in Prairie Ridge’s triple-option offense in the Junior Wolves’ program.

“High school’s a lot different than middle school, there’s a lot more things to it fundamentally,” Evans said. “I just have to get a lot of reps and keep practicing fundamentally and physically, too.”

Willis and his predecessor, Manny Ebirim, have been among several former Wolves attending early camps. They frequently offer fullback tips to Evans. Willis started for the 2017 state champs and again last season; Ebirim, now playing at Division III Washington University in St. Louis, started for the 2016 champs.

“It helps tremendously,” Evans said. “They know literally everything about the position. They’re two of the best [fullbacks] to ever go through our school.”

Schremp said Willis and Ebirim embraced what it meant to play fullback in the option.

“More than anything, it’s the confidence and pride we have in that position,” Schremp said. “Those are two guys who took a lot of pride in, ‘You know what, I love that I’m going to get hit every play and I’m going to battle at that position.’ You have to have a different mindset. Part of it is finding out whether Carter is built for that, physically and mentally. Because you have 11 guys who want to hit you at that position.

“If Carter ends up being a fullback, he’s not going to be like Jackson Willis. Carter’s not going to break off an 80-yard run. Carter’s going to be a bruiser more like Manny Ebirim. Part of the reason he’s at fullback right now is to see if he can do it.”