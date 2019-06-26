Prairie Ridge QB Connor Lydon feeling confident with a full season under his belt

CRYSTAL LAKE – After getting a full year as a starting quarterback under his belt, Prairie Ridge’s Connor Lydon is confident heading into the 2019 season after leading the Wolves to an 8-3 record in 2018.

“I think the biggest thing is my confidence,” Lydon said.

“I feel a lot more confident coming out on the field with this group knowing how junior-heavy we were last year. This whole year in the weight room everyone getting their confidence up; I think it's gonna lead to something good this year.”

Coach Chris Schremp also values the importance of his quarterback having a year of experience.

“Its huge,” Schremp said. “He's such a smart kid that at the end of the year we’d line up at double tight end, he'd pick the play, I’d say run an option play and he'd get on the line of scrimmage and run the best option play."

Lydon's experience, combined with a considerable amount of returning talent on the offensive line, also leave Schremp feeling confident headed into the 2019 season.

“And it's not just (Lydon)," Schremp said. "The best thing is I quizzed our (offensive line) this morning. The five guys that started last year or played significant time, bam, they knew it right away. You get this technique – what's the best option play – and that's huge. I was like 'holy cow, everybody right now knows what the best play to be in is.' And that really helps.”

Lydon posted impressive rushing numbers as he was primarily used as a runner in Prairie Ridge's option offense.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior rushed for 723 yards and 13 touchdowns at a clip of 6.9 yards per carry.

Still, Lydon continuously strives to improve.

“I feel like I was capable of a lot more than I showed last year, and I want to improve on [running the ball] this season,” Lydon said.

Lydon is also looking to improve as a passer and has his top aspect picked out.

“My completion percentage,” Lydon said.“Just when the time comes to pass make it count and don't waste any plays.”

Lydon completed 33-of-71 passes (46.4%) in 11 games for 583 yards and nine touchdowns with only one interception.

For inspiration, Lydon looks to a young quarterback in the NFL.

“I gotta say my favorite player in the NFL right now has to be Baker Mayfield,” Lydon said.

“I just love his competitiveness, how hard he plays and how much of a team player he is. I want to model his competitiveness and how hard he works.”

Heading into the season, Lydon takes a week-by-week approach to stay locked in.

“Just week by week,” Lydon said. “Just try to go 1-0, and don't think about too far down the line. Approach every week, and try to win the week.”

The Wolves will look to improve on their 8-3 record, as well as advancing further in the playoffs after a 24-19 loss to Phillips in the Class 6A second round.

Prairie Ridge uses its three losses as motivation heading into the 2019 season.

“I vividly remember all three losses and the key plays in those games, and it upsets me that we weren’t able to execute those plays,” Schremp said.