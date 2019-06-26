‘It’s how we reload’: Defensive tradition keeps Cary-Grove in contention

CARY – Perhaps no player better epitomized Cary-Grove’s defense last year better than linebacker Jake Johnson.

Johnson is short in stature, highly productive, quick in his pursuit to the ball and pretty much a constant pain to offenses.

Johnson (5-foot-7, 185 pounds) returns in the middle of an experienced group of defenders from the defending Class 6A state champions this season, and is confident the Trojans have the right pieces for another deep run.

“It’s how we reload,” said Johnson, who will be a senior. “When our seniors move on, everyone below knows what they’re doing because we’re so coordinated. As a defense, we work as a team, we’re all together as brothers. We have a good bond. The defense is fast because we condition every single day. We’re ready for anything.”

C-G will have more questions regarding roles on offense than defense entering the season. The Trojans could have as many as seven returning defensive starters when they open Aug. 30 at Crystal Lake South.

That number could drop earlier in the season with lineman Mitchell Dec, defensive back Luke Eleftheriou and defensive back Blake Skol all possibly starting on the offense. Still, C-G should again have a stout defense.

“Our kids come through our program every year and play with hunger, they play with urgency and we also have guys who can change direction real well,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “Those physical traits and that combination is the key. We don’t typically have the biggest defenders out there, but we could have fast ones who change direction real fast.”

Johnson and Johnny Gagliano return at linebacker. Arik Mistak and Dymitri Kanellakis return in the defensive backfield. Skol will start at fullback, so his early-season defensive snaps may be limited. Eleftheriou is competing for the quarterback position with sophomore Jameson Sheehan, while Dec is working with the offensive and defensive lines.

“The first game, no matter how good of shape the kids think they’re in, they’re not in good enough shape (to play both sides full-time),” Seaburg said. “It’s just tough. You can’t simulate that first game. That’s a really tough week for anybody to play both ways.”

C-G’s defense allowed more than 21 points only three times last season, against Crystal Lake South (29-22) in the opener, Naperville Central (55-41) in Week 9 and Chicago Phillips (34-24) in the playoff quarterfinals.

The Trojans quieted a dangerous Crete-Monee offense in the title game, limiting the Warriors to 290 yards and 13 first downs.

C-G’s defensive pedigree comes from several factors.

“We have great coaches who give us the right scheme for the next week,” said Gagliano, a junior. “Just working hard on the field and in the weight room, just grinding every day. We have a lot of good players coming back. We lost a lot of good players, but we have a lot of key pieces we need. I feel like we could be good this year.”

Mistak also credits the coaches for getting the most out of the defense.

“We work hard every day,” Mistak said. “We might not always have the fastest guys, but we have in-shape guys who can run fast for longer amounts of time. Just learning the technique is the key. No matter what size you have, if you have the right technique, you can get through the biggest guys on the field.”

Seaburg feels there are several players who didn’t start ready to make an impact.

“We have a lot of younger guys competing and some seniors who didn’t play last year who are really hungry and want to play, too,” Seaburg said. “That’s huge. When you have those younger sophomores and juniors pushing the seniors, everybody gets better and the whole program gets better too.”