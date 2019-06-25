Cary-Grove looks to re-group around fullback Blake Skol

Coming off an undefeated Class 6A title season, Cary-Grove hopes to regroup and rebuild around senior fullback Blake Skol to continue the football program’s excellence in 2019.

Skol has been a staple of the program for the past two years and is looking forward to his final season for the Trojans.

“I’m excited because we are the top dogs now, being state champions,” Skol said. “We are going to have a target on our back all season. We are not the team we were last year, we are a new team, and we have to make a name for ourself as a new team this year.”

Although the Trojans return Skol, who rushed for more than 1,400 yards last season, they have to replace three of their four leading rushers, including quarterback Ben McDonald, who threw and rushed for more than 1,300 yards apiece, along with wide receiver-cornerback Quinn Priester, a first-round pick of the Pirates in the MLB draft. When it comes to replacing the dynamic duo, coach Brad Seaburg thinks it will take a village.

“Finding a guy to replace Quinn is very difficult," Seaburg said. "He was such a difference maker at split end for us and also at corner. So I think finding a target, and finding a couple of targets, is going to be an important thing for us to do. Then finding a guy who can deliver the ball to said target is going to be important, too.”

Senior quarterback Luke Eleftheriou thinks that after the graduation of McDonald and Priester, C-G still will need to find a way to create a solid passing game.

“Cary-Grove has to be dual threat,” Eleftheriou said. “We are primarily [a running team], but we also have to throw to back up the defense.”

Seaburg pointed out that although living up to last year's success is a daunting task, it is not a new one at his program, and his team will rise to the occasion.

“We’ve been in a similar position before, and we want to keep our program going,” Seaburg said. “I know our juniors and our seniors and our sophomores are not satisfied with just last year. They’re looking forward to this year. We’re as hungry as ever.”

However, like most things with C-G this season, it all will come back to Skol at fullback. Seaburg is confident Skol is ready to take on the responsibilities that go with being a senior leader.

“His brother [Max Skol] played on varsity for three years. Blake’s played on varsity now for three years. He has that leadership,” Seaburg said. “He’s leading by example, and that’s how we’ve been able to sustain our success with guys like Blake, and other guys in the program who have played for a long time, who were in a position where they were followers as younger kids, and now as seniors develop into leaders.

"Those guys that are sophomores right now are looking at what Blake and other guys are doing, and are trying to emulate that.”

Skol’s family has an athletic history at C-G, but Blake has cemented himself in his own right.

“It’s nice having my own piece of history, being the first of my family to win state,” Skol said. “Both my brothers and my dad were outstanding athletes, and I love when they come out to my games and cheer for me.”

Skol, however, is not content and is determined to maintain his motivation, even as a reigning champion.

“Some people say it’s hard because you already have a state championship. Well, I want another one,” Skol said. “I want to end my career as a high school athlete as a two-time state champion.”