Richmond-Burton sets high expectations for junior QB Huber

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton quarterback Jacob Huber learned quickly that varsity football isn’t so different from junior varsity football.

“It’s just a little bit tougher,” he said.

A sophomore last season, Huber played the first three weeks for the Rockets’ JV team. Then R-B threw him into the varsity fire Week 4. R-B made the switch at QB from senior Luke Uhwat to Huber, putting the ball in the hands of a sophomore.

Huber proceeded to quarterback the Rockets to an 8-2 finish in games in which he played and an IHSA Class 4A state semifinal appearance to cap an 11-2 season. Although R-B primarily runs the ball, the reason for the switch at QB was – at least in part – because of Huber’s arm.

“It was a big change, but it was nice because he’s used to passing,” said Logan Hutson, the team’s leading receiver who returns for his senior season. “We’ve always run, through little league. He was more of a passing quarterback, so we needed that.”

Now with almost a full season of varsity experience, Huber returns with high expectations for his junior season. He had little trouble adjusting to the varsity level last year.

“I was only nervous for the first few games,” Huber said. “After that I was really comfortable with the guys, with the offense, the coaches and everything. It was a good learning experience. I got a lot stronger and a lot tougher. I’ll be really excited for this year.”

The Rockets enter their second year under coach Mike Noll, and Huber feels he knows the playbook well. In his 10 starts, Huber completed 48% of his passes for 596 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Noll fully expects those numbers to jump next fall.

“I’ll be disappointed if our passing game isn’t significantly improved,” Noll said.

In 13 games last season, R-B attempted 110 passes. It may not seem like much, but it was a significant increase from the year before, when R-B attempted 53 passes in 11 games under co-head coaches Tad DePorter and Brett Zick.

Don’t expect a college-style spread passing attack anytime soon, but the Rockets hope to keep picking their spots and throwing the ball around the field.

“You want to throw the ball, like [other teams],” Huber said. “That’s how the game’s evolved over time, but I just stick to what Coach Noll says, and it works out.”

Noll said Huber “should be confident” now that he has 10 starts to his name.

“He played in the pressure games, all four playoff games,” Noll said. “We did not ask him to do a lot last year, but what we asked him to do, he was able to do. Now we’ll expect more out of him. I should think he’ll be very comfortable with that.”

Senior lineman Logan Grant is expected to start on both the offensive and defensive lines this fall. He sees how hard Huber works.

“[Huber is] a lot more confident,” Grant said. “I’ve seen him put an ungodly amount of work in this offseason. Even after workouts, he goes and works out at the local gym, gets personal training. He seems a lot more confident, and he’s performed better even just throughout the first [summer] practices.”

Huber also plays basketball, and Noll likes his athletic ability.

“He’s just young,” Noll said. “He’s got to work on the basic things. To have a lot of experience at the quarterback position is very important for us.”

Huber may be young, as far as varsity quarterbacks go, but he already has his fair share of experience.