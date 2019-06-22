Reilly Corken back healthy, ready to make an impact for Batavia ‘D’

DEKALB – Reilly Corken had a huge motivation to get back onto the field

Corken, a rising senior outside linebacker at Batavia, suffered a torn right labrum the second game of last season against Naperville North.

"I was pushing every week just to get stronger," Corken said.

Corken, now healthy, is firmly in the mix to contribute alongside teammates Quinn Urwiler and Matt Weerts. All of them were in action on Saturday, at a 7-on-7 event hosted by Northern Illinois University.

"He's very physical," Urwiler said of Corken. "He is always studying the playbook; he knows what to do on every single play. To have him on the field is like another captain, honestly. He can take over a game, too, coming off the edge."

Matt Weerts, the younger brother of recently-graduated senior and North Dakota State commit, Luke Weerts, is determined to make his own mark aside from his brother.

"It was just so nice to have a role model like [Luke]," Matt Weerts, a junior, said. "To learn from all his mistakes and all his triumphs; honestly, I've learned a lot from him."

Heading into his second season on varsity after averaging nearly four tackles a game – with 12 for a loss – Weerts is looking to play even more physical.

"Just be a playmaker," Weerts said. "That's all I'm about."

Batavia has some big pieces to replace on defense from last year’s team that went 12-1, losing in the Class 7A semifinals to eventual state champion Nazareth. Weerts and Michael Jansey, now at Northwestern, are notable losses.

The Bulldogs are keeping the offseason approach simple.

"You've got to come into practice wanting to win," Urwiler said. "You can't just go into practice going through the motions."

“You’ve got to win practice,” Urwiler continued. “I think of these guys as my brothers, but also when I go up against them, I’m going to smack them and knock them around. You’ve just got to take it day-by-day.”