Johnsburg leans on Justin Peake for ‘everything’

JOHNSBURG – Johnsburg football coach Sam Lesniak uses a favorite adjective when asked what do-it-all senior Justin Peake means to the Skyhawks.

“Everything,” Lesniak said. “He’s awesome. He’s going to be the guy on defense making all the checks, all the calls, getting people lined up properly, helping everybody out with their responsibilities. He’s just an awesome team guy, awesome leader. Everybody follows him because he works his butt off. He’s a lead-by-example type guy. He’s everything. He’s awesome.”

Peake (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) had 101 tackles last season and scored six touchdowns on 32 carries. He will assume a leading defensive role again at middle linebacker, and Skyhawks coaches want to get the ball in his hands more on offense.

Peake, who carried mostly in short-yardage situations from the quarterback position last season, is excited about getting more touches.

“We’re doing a split formation. I’ll be blocking and running the ball,” he said. “The other running back [Jacob McKinney] and I will split reps. We’ll have a fresh back in the backfield.”

Peake lined up next to linebacker Ryan Linkletter, a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection, last season. He will take over as defensive boss on the field this fall.

“I see myself as a leader,” Peake said. “I’m definitely going to be leading the defense. Ryan led the defense last year. I’m filling into his spot, making sure everyone’s in the right position, doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Peake also finished 40-4 in wrestling and took third in Class 1A at 182 pounds in the state tournament. He wrestles a couple of days a week, either at Omega School Wrestling in Huntley or at the Spartan Wrestling Club in Johnsburg.

Peake wants to pursue football in college. He has offers from Missouri Southern State and Missouri Western State, both NCAA Division II schools. He was an All-Area honorable mention at linebacker last season.

Peake had 10 tackles for losses, forced two fumbles and recovered one for the 7-4 Skyhawks, who won their first-round playoff game for the fifth consecutive season.

“He brings a lot of leadership and strength,” Skyhawks tight end Joey Comstock said. “All of our teammates like him. They’ll rally around him. He’s a good leader.”

Lesniak hopes Peake can offer Johnsburg’s offense a power runner to complement McKinney, who will be more of a speedy back. McKinney gained 906 yards on 192 carries last season, Peake ran 32 times for 205 yards.

“He’s such a good athlete,” Lesniak said. “We have to get him some offensive reps, too. We have to get the ball in his hands. We made a change bringing Max [Kegel] from safety to quarterback. He’ll be a nice dual-threat guy who can really run well and also throw it. We got a couple guys who can be dangerous with the ball in their hands, so that’s good.”

Johnsburg won the Kishwaukee River Conference in its first two years of existence and finished third behind Marengo and Richmond-Burton last season. The Skyhawks want to compete for the KRC title again and keep that playoff winning streak alive.

“We have some high expectations, definitely,” Peake said. “There are a lot of big games with Richmond and Marengo, some tough competition.”