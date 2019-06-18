Richmond-Burton looks to RB trio to replace Kaufman

After an 11-2 campaign that had Richmond-Burton knocking on the door of playing for a Class 4A state title, the Rockets will need to replace a key cog from last year’s success.

R-B will need to replace the production of running back-linebacker Mike Kaufman, a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection who rushed for more than 1,400 yards and compiled 102 tackles.

Replacing a two-way star such as Kaufman, the Kishwaukee River Conference Offensive Player of the Year last season, will be difficult, but coach Mike Noll has faith in his team.

“Every year in coaching you graduate seniors that you’d like to redshirt them, keep them around forever," Noll said. "That happens every year. Replacing kids like Mike Kaufman, Kyle Curran, Devin Bailey, Payton Minzey, I could go down the list, that’s a hard thing to do. But, by the same token, our juniors are now a year older. They’ve worked hard; it’s a next-guy-up kind of thing.”

The Rockets will ask seniors Dalton Wood and Tyler Anderson, along with junior Nick Legnaioli, to take on expanded roles. All three received more than 50 carries last year even with Kaufman taking the brunt of the workload, but each is expected to see an increase in action this fall.

“[The graduating] class had more kids, so we’re going to be smaller and need to know more positions, and [we've] got to work hard at it," Anderson said.

Each back took something away from Kaufman’s leadership last season and will try to incorporate it this year. Wood was struck by Kaufman’s tempo and how fast he played each down. Anderson and Legnaioli both remembered Kaufman’s work ethic standing out.

“He worked hard every day," Legnaioli said. "He didn’t give up any days or any downs. That’s what I want to try and do, to push myself and be the best that I can be.”

Even after embracing Noll’s next-guy-up philosophy, the R-B offense could look slightly different next season. With the rise of junior quarterback Jacob Huber, the Rockets may look to air it out more. R-B is an established running team, yet Huber threw 83 passes last year, the most by any Rockets quarterback since 2010.

“We think we’ll make progress in all phases of the passing game, and that starts with pass protection," Noll said. "Next is the quarterback and throwing mechanics, next is running good routes and getting open. The whole thing will be better. I think you will see us throw the ball more.”

With that being said, defense and the ground game remain the Rockets' bread and butter. The returning core of Wood, Anderson and Legnaioli will be defensive constants at linebacker, and part of a committee on offense, Noll said.

“What we believe in is put our best 11 on defense, and then we’re going to rotate people on offense and keep people fresh," Noll said. "Mike Kaufman never rested a down on defense last year. We got him off the field on offense. We’ll do the same with Dalton Wood this year. Defense comes first, so whoever the second fullback is, that person is going to get a lot of carries.

"Same at tailback. If Tyler Anderson happens to be your No. 1 tailback, whoever the backup is is going to play a third of the downs or 50% of the downs. We operate by committee on offense, and on defense we don’t tend to sub as much.”

The Rockets will feel the hit of graduation after their best year since a runner-up finish in 2011, but they are undeterred from maintaining their goals of postseason excellence. R-B has qualified for the playoffs every season since 2007.

They haven’t changed much,” Wood said of the team’s goals. “Just taking it one game at a time and, hopefully, at the end of the season, raising the trophy.”