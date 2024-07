WHEATON - The DuPage County Bomb Squad reportedly rendered safe a suspicious package found near a Wheaton church, according to a village of Wheaton news release.

The bomb squad arrived at about 8:49 p.m.at St. Joseph's Orthodox Church, 412 Crescent St., after a police received a report of a suspicious package near the church.

Crescent Street is closed at Washington and Sumner streets and police evacuated nearby homes as a precaution, the release stated.