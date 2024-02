Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for May. The sixth-grade students are Jordan Reyman, Caleb Emert, Alyssa Stacy and Wesley Hogland. The seventh-grade students are Caylee Ralph, Henry Bisco, Abigail Burgess and Ryan Hein. The eighth-grade students are Kathryn Hogan, Karissa Clawson, Sofia Briscoe and Anna Lochbaum. (Photo provided)