Harvard police charge 2 in overdose death

Prosecutors have approved charges against a Harvard man and woman in connection with the March 7 death of 48-year-old Robert Gibson.

Tina Shatters, 41, and Chano Sanchez, 35, each are charged with drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony typically punishable by as many as 30 years in prison.

Gibson was discovered dead March 7 in his Harvard home, according to a motion prosecutors filed Thursday in McHenry County court.

Both Shatters, of the 700 block of University Drive, and Sanchez, of the 300 block of Church Street, are accused of delivering Gibson a fatal combination of heroin and fentanyl.

Prosecutors also claimed that Sanchez was seen with Gibson on March 6, the day before Gibson died.

In addition to drug-induced homicide charges, both Sanchez and Shatters are accused of possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

Sanchez was at the McHenry County Jail on a separate charge of possession with intent to deliver heroin when prosecutors approved the charge tied to Gibson’s death. He would need to post $30,000 to be released from the McHenry County Jail, where he remained Thursday evening. Sanchez is due back in court Monday.

Shatters had not yet been arrested as of Thursday, jail records show. A judge has issued a warrant for her arrest.