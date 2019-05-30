Joliet Central announces 2019 Mr. and Ms. J

Joliet Central High School seniors Nathaniel Schultz and Kiara Brown were named Mr. and Ms. J for the 2018-2019 school year.

Mr. and Ms. J is a tradition dating back to 1958, which recognizes the two high school seniors who best represent the ideal students of Joliet Central.

The selection process begins by creating a list of seniors who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above.

Next, faculty members select the 10 Mr. J finalists and 10 Ms. J finalists from the list using the criteria of appearance and poise, personality, activities, and community service.

Finally, a panel of teachers and community members interviews the finalists.

Prior to the interview and throughout the year, the finalists serve as ambassadors to the school and community. They have spoken with and volunteered for neighborhood organizations, religious communities, and service clubs.

Mr. J, Nathaniel “Nate” Schultz, is the varsity captain of the tennis team, speech team, and founder of the Model UN Team. Nate spent a semester in Washington D.C. serving as a US Senate page and has been a campaign coordinator and finance intern for candidates for Illinois State Senate and Illinois Governor.

He is an Illinois State Scholar, AP Scholar with Honor, Adam Award Recipient, Mr. J Finalist, and JTHS Student Ambassador. He has been inducted into the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, he is the president of Joliet Central’s National Honor Society chapter, and has also been inducted into the Spanish Honor Society.

In the fall, Nate plans to attend Wesleyan University in Connecticut, where he will pursue a degree in International Relations.

Ms. J, Kiara Brown, is a captain of the speech team, director of the fall play and group interpretation, president of the senior class committee and stage manager of the musical.

She has also participated in contest play, spring play, Key Club and Club Puentes. She is a JTHS student ambassador, an Illinois State Scholar, and an SAT Pacesetter. She has been inducted into the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.

She plans to attend Syracuse University to study stage management and directing.

Runners up for Mr. J include Benjamin Chambers and Danial Hamidi as first and second runner up respectively, and finalists include Justin Baran, Francisco Chavez, Alexander Gregurich, Emilio Miranda, Sebastian Pantoja, Ronald Pinnick, and Aidan Walsh.

Runners up for Ms. J include Lauryn Luangsomkham and Callista Cromwell for first and second runner up respectively, and finalists include Sydni Smith, Kora Bernhard, Micaela Delgado, Destiny Jackson, Ruth Pina, Hannah Rausch, and Jaiden Towry.