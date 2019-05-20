High school sports roundup for Monday, May 20, 2019

Reece Mensching struck out four and didn’t allow an earned run in six innings Wednesday to lead Crystal Lake Central to a 4-1 win over Jacobs in a Class 4A Grant Regional opener in Algonquin.

Jacobs' only run came on an RBI double by Bryan Belo after Timmy Slavich reached on an error.

Lucas Irwin went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for the Tigers, Easton Walsh added an RBI, and Alec Bolanowski had two hits.

Central (13-20) will play Cary-Grove in a regional semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Jacobs ended its season 15-21.

Woodstock 14, Chicago CICS/Northtown 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 3A Richmond-Burton Regional in Woodstock, Alex Wojnicki hit two doubles and drove in five runs in a Blue Streaks victory. Tyler Waterson went 3 for 4 with a double. Evan Bridges was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Woodstock’s Logan List pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks, while striking out eight. Austin Arndt struck out two in one scoreless inning.

The Streaks (9-15) advanced to face Carmel on Wednesday in the regional semifinals.

Harvard 12, Chicago Amundsen 3: At the Class 3A Grayslake Central Regional in Harvard, the Hornets’ six-run fifth inning broke the game open.

Andrew Cooke and Chase Bischke each hit triples. Dylan Perkins went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Hunter Gratz went 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Jacob Stanley pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out eight.

Harvard (6-15) advanced to face Grayslake Central at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Marian Central 10, Chicago Northside 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional in Woodstock, Alex Eschenbacher allowed two hits with six strikeouts as the Hurricanes won their quarterfinal matchup.

Mason Schwalbach and Joey Fitzgerald each had two hits and two RBIs, Mason Hege picked up two hits and one RBI, and Sam Lavin drove in one.

Marian advanced to the semifinals to play Prairie Ridge at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Buffalo Grove 5, Huntley 2: At Huntley, the Red Raiders suffered a nonconference loss to close their regular season.

Aj Henkle and Hunter Rumachik each drove in a run, and Michael Talesky tripled for Huntley (26-9).

Marengo 14, Dundee-Crown 5: At Carpentersville, Josh Streu hit a double and drove in two runs for the Indians (15-13) in a nonconference win.

Aiden Smith hit a double and drove in two runs. Landon Oine also had two RBIs.

D-C dropped to 6-27.

Richmond-Burton 7, Wauconda 6: At Richmond, the Rockets finished the regular season 19-15 with a nonconference win over Wauconda.

SOFTBALL

Woodstock 22, Chicago Senn 0 (4 inn.): At the Class 3A Marengo Regional in Woodstock, Caroleann Goglin had two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored in the Blue Streaks' first-round win.

Meghan Nixon also knocked in four runs and scored three times, Katie Walsh and Cora Topf each went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, Nichole Piquette had three hits and two RBIs, and Kylie Ryan was 3 for 3 and scored three times.

Piquette didn't allow a hit in four innings with six strikeouts.

Woodstock (6-15) will play Marengo in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Prairie Ridge 8 Huntley 3: At the Hoffman Estates Sectional, the Wolves defeated the Red Raiders in a quarterfinal game. Prairie Ridge advanced to face Cary-Grove in a semifinal Wednesday.

Cary-Grove 21, Hoffman Estates 8: At the Hoffman Estates Sectional, Ty Forney scored eight goals an had two assists in a Cary-Grove quarterfinal victory.

Jake Baird had two goals and six assists, Braden Baird had three goals and two assists, and Logan Baird had three goals. Jacob Buck won 15 faceoffs.

The Trojans will face Prairie Ridge in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Schaumburg 15, Crystal Lake Central 4: At the Hoffman Estates Sectional in Schaumburg, the Tigers' season ended in a quarterfinal loss.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Grayslake Central 2, Huntley 0: At the Antioch Regional, Grayslake Central defeated Huntley, 25-15, 25-20, in a regional opener to end the Red Raiders' season.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Schaumburg 9, Huntley 8 (OT): At Huntley, in the St. Charles East Sectional, Schaumburg scored an overtime goal to defeat Huntley in the quarterfinals.

Huntley’s Isabella Wiechec scored four goals, while Taylor Wentz scored two. Kate Joyce and Olivia Wombacher each scored one goal.

Kaz Black made 16 saves for Huntley.

Hoffman Estates 18, Hampshire 1: At Conant, in the St. Charles East Sectional, Hoffman Estates ended Hampshire’s season in the sectional quarterfinals.

Glenbrook South 24, McHenry 4: At the St. Viator Sectional, the Warriors lost in quarterfinal action.