Accused hit and run St. Charles driver was on probation with revoked license

Lexi Hanson, 7, (R), continues to recover in a Park Ridge hospital from injuries sustained when she was hit by a car while riding her bicycle May 12.A Go Fund Me page was created by Lexi's aunt to help the family pay for her medical bills. (Photo provided)

ST. CHARLES – A St. Charles man accused of fleeing the scene after hitting a 7-year-old girl with his truck has an “abysmal” driving record and poses a threat to public safety, Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney David Belshan told a judge on Tuesday.

Belshan recited Brian Quartuccio’s driving record, which includes three drunk-driving charges; one in DuPage County, followed by two other convictions. Quartuccio also is on probation in Kane and DuPage counties for the offense of driving without a license. Amid all those charges, Belshan said Quartuccio twice missed court appearances.

In response, Kane County Circuit Court Judge Keith Johnson set bond at $500,000 Tuesday for Quartuccio, 42, of the first 35W000 block of Oak Drive in St. Charles. He faces numerous charges in connection with a Mother’s Day hit-and-run that left 7-year-old Lexi Hanson in critical condition.

If convicted of leaving the scene of an injury accident, he could face three to seven years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Quartuccio would have to post $50,000 cash bail to be released. Johnson ordered him not to drive if he is released.

“It’s the law,” Johnson said. “You shall not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Do you understand that?”

Quartuccio nodded that he did. Johnson set Quartuccio’s next court date for May 23.

Police say Quartuccio was driving a black Dodge pickup on Geneva Avenue near the intersection with Courier Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday when he hit Hanson, a second-grader at Anderson Elementary School in St. Charles, who was riding her bicycle.

Lexi suffered several broken bones, a spinal injury, and cuts and bruises as a result.

She was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and will likely remain hospitalized for some time.

Belshan argued for the high bond, citing Quartuccio’s driving record, which included persisting in driving after his license was revoked in 2012.

“Considering all this, the facts of the case and his abysmal driving history, he should not be driving,” Belshan said, advocating for a $500,000 bond.

But in arguing for a lower bond of $50,000, Quartuccio’s attorney Kelley Flinn said Quartuccio was the sole supporter of an 11-year-old child, who was now with his mother.

Flinn said Quartuccio had appeared for all his most recent court dates.

Johnson cited two factors in his decision to set the bond at $500,000 – does Quartuccio pose a danger to the community and will he appear in court when he is supposed to?

“The defendant has a significant driving history,” Johnson said. “Based on that driving history, he does pose a danger to the community.”