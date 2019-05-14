DeKalb County Police Reports for May 15, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Patrick A. Collier, 21, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, May 11, with domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery relating to strangling.

• Daija L. Lee, 22, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, May 9, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Lester W. Linn, 22, of the 900 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, was charged Friday, May 10, with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%.

• Keisha L. Pride, 34, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, May 11, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Juanita R. Rabelo, 43, of the 30th block of Tilton Park Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, May 9, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Enrique A. Vasquez, 26, of the 1200 block of 14th Street, Rochelle, was arrested Saturday, May 11, on a warrant for failure to appear in court, and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene accused of vehicle damage.

• Joseph A. Wright, 26, of the 900 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, May 11, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Luis D. Jacobo-Montoya, 25, of the 900 block of Bel Air Lane, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, May 8, with violating an order after being served notice.

• Sean B. Thomas, 50, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, May 8, with criminal trespass to land.

DeKalb County Sheriff

• Michael J. Wigginton, 32, of the 6200 block of Illinois Route 38, DeKalb, was charged Monday, May 13, with domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• Adam Anderson, 38, of the 100 block of Second Street, Herbert, was charged Monday, May 13, with driving under the influence and improper lane usage.

• Wesley W. Floyd, 22, of the 40th block of West Plank Road was charged Sunday, May 12, with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on the wrong side of the road.

• Anthony T. Gagnon, 61, of the 300 block of Tracy Lane, Elgin, was charged Sunday, May 12, with aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence, failure to dim lights for an oncoming car, and improper lane usage.

• Dominick H. Doyle, 41, of the 12000 block of Central Park Boulevard, Loves Park, was charged Friday, May 10, with driving under the influence, and driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%.

• Christopher Dampier, 21, of the 7400 block of Baltimore Avenue, Chicago, was arrested Thursday, May 9, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Sycamore Police Department

• Christine R. Wilkinson, 32, of the 100 block of Swanson Road, Sycamore, was charged Friday, May 10, with aggravated battery.