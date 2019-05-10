High school football: Crystal Lake South OL Collado commits to Miami (Ohio)

Crystal Lake South junior Dominic Collado said he fell in love with Miami (Ohio) after visiting the campus and talking with head coach Chuck Martin and offensive line coach George Barnett.

“I took a visit there over my spring break, and it felt like home,” Collado said. “I got to talk with my head coach, I got to talk to with my offensive line coach, and I really just fell in love with the place.”

Collado announced his commitment to the RedHawks on Instagram on Friday evening. He said Miami’s business school was another factor in his decision.

A 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman, Collado also received offers from Bowling Green, Kent State, Western Michigan, Ball State and Central Michigan along with offers from FCS programs Fordham and South Dakota State.

Collado is the second South offensive linemen to commit to a Division I program within the past year, following senior Trevor Keegan, who signed with Michigan in December. Keegan was South’s first player in program history to play varsity football as a freshman. Collado became the second the next year.

South coach Rob Fontana cited a “relentless work ethic” as a major reason for Collado’s success.

“He didn’t care that he was the youngest when he came up as a freshman,” Fontana said. He was going to try and outwork everybody. That’s the mindset he’s had and still has today.”

Miami lost its first three games in 2018 but won six of its nine remaining games to finish 6-6. The RedHawks were one of four bowl-eligible teams that did not receive a bowl bid. Miami finished second in the Mid-American Conference East Division.

Collado was a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selection for the Gators, who were 6-5 and lost to Niles Notre Dame in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.