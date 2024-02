Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for April. The sixth-grade students are Samantha Calligan, Joey Rosenow, Avery Huml and Kaiden Von Schnase. The seventh-grade students are Kayla Ralph, Connor Reidl, Jolene Judd and Gable Carrick. The eighth-grade students are Hope Nordbrock, Ethan Solfisburg, Breanna Anderson and Dawson Alexander.