High school sports roundup for Thursday, May 2, 2019

Richmond-Burton freshman Lilly Alberts won the 100 and 400 meters to help the Rockets to second place in the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Thursday at Woodstock’s Larry Dale Field.

Burlington Central ran away with the team title with 205 points. R-B was second with 83 and Woodstock took third with 76.

Alberts, who also plays on R-B’s soccer team, won the 100 in 12.56 seconds, the 400 in 1:02.54 and ran with Catherine Miller, Sierra Satkiewicz and Jane Wisniewski to take second in the 4x400 relay.

Miller also took second in the 800 and ran with Wisniewski, Amanda Allport and Mia Zupec to take second in the 4x800 relay.

Marengo’s Jordan Parker also was a double winner, taking titles in the long and triple jumps. The Indians’ Bailey Bertrand won the shot put and was third in discus.

Harvard’s Haily Hill, Julia Chupich, Brianne Busse and Audrey Baird won the 4x200 relay in 1:56.61.

Woodstock North had a conference champion as Emma Mergl won the high jump.

Woodstock’s Shannon Koscinski took second in the 3,200 and 1,600 to Burlington’s Erin Josshart. The Blue Streaks also had Katie Steponaitis, Emily Albrecht, Maddie Lazzarotto and Syd Heidtke take second in the 4x100 relay. Steponaitis, Albrecht, Lazzarotto and Theresa Presisto were second in the 4x200 relay.

Johnsburg’s Gracie Berthoud was second in the 100 high hurdles, and Marengo’s Carlie Seeman was second in the 300 low hurdles.

R-B’s Satkiewicz took second in triple jump, and Melanie Wagner was second in shot put.

GIRLS BADMINTON

Fremd Sectional: At Palatine, McHenry failed to advance any athletes out of IHSA Fremd Sectional. The Warriors finished fifth at the seven-team sectional with five team points. Fremd won the sectional with 18 points.

GIRLS SOCCER

Prairie Ridge 8, Hersey 0: At Arlington Heights, Nikki Anderson and Kelly Gende each scored twice in the Wolves’ nonconference win. With her two goals, Anderson set a new Prairie Ridge single-season record with 30 goals.

Abby Klimkowski, Mackenzie Nelson, Abby Eriksen and Madison Kachelmuss all scored one goal apiece for Prairie Ridge (15-1-1).

Reanne Weil, Eriksen and Kachelmuss each had two assists. Lucy Klimkowski and Anderson each had one assist.

Johnsburg 3, Harvard 1: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks' Kaitlyn Owen and Alexis Connerty scored second-half goals for Johnsburg to break a 1-1 tie in Kishwaukee River Conference action.

Kasidee Hass scored in the first half for Johnsburg (2-11-1, 1-9-1). Mia Andersen and Lauren Hendrixson recorded assists for the Skyhawks.

Dani McCloud scored the lone goal for Harvard (2-13-4, 0-10-2) just after halftime.

Woodstock North 4, Marengo 2: At Marengo, Dulce Olivar-Lopez and Anastasia Mazzanti each scored two goals in North's KRC win.

Olivar-Lopez, Taylor Prerost, Abbey Svitak and Lauren Kunke each had one assist. Hannah Fink made four saves, while teammate Kylie Finch made one for North (11-8-3, 7-2-2).

Marengo dropped to 5-9-3 and 5-6 in the KRC.

SOFTBALL

Marengo 18, Woodstock 4 (5 inn.): At Rosemont, six Indians, including each of the top five in the batting order, recorded multiple hits in a Kishwaukee River Conference win.

Mikayla Wzientek hit a triple and drove in two runs. Grace Houghton went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Lauren Aubry went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs.

Brooke Berhens pitched all five innings for Marengo (13-11, 5-2). She allowed four earned runs and struck out five with one walk.

Katie Walsh went 2 for 2 for Woodstock (5-11, 0-7) with a double and a run scored. Meghan Nixon and Kiley Ryan each hit doubles. Ryan had one RBI.

BASEBALL

Marian Central 10, Crossroads Christian Academy 0 (5 inn.): At Big Rock, Marian’s Justin Rohde and Sean Prus combined for a shutout in a nonconference Hurricanes win. Rohde pitched three scoreless innings, striking out five, while Prus pitched two.

Joey Fitzgerald hit a triple and drove in three runs for the Hurricanes (5-11). Brendan Duffy went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Mason Schwalbach went 1 for 1 with two RBIs and a walk.