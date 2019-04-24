Marian Central QB Ricciardi transfers to Huntley

Huntley has another candidate to compete for the quarterback for next football season as former Marian Central QB Patsy Ricciardi has transferred high schools.

Ricciardi and his freshman brother, Dante, switched schools at the semester and will be eligible to play in the fall for the Red Raiders.

Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak envisions sophomore Bruno Bosman, who started in junior varsity games last fall, and Ricciardi will compete for the quarterback job.

Ricciardi completed 87 of 168 passes for 996 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Hurricanes, who were 3-6. Marian started 3-1 but could not win another game in the tough East Suburban Catholic Conference. He also rushed for 459 yards.

“Patsy’s a tremendous athlete,” Zimolzak said. “It opens up that quarterback job for us. We have Bruno, and he’s ready to step in and earn the spot. Now we have some competition. That’ll be good for us.”

Bosman’s father, Joel, is a Huntley assistant coach who was a standout quarterback at Woodstock and played at Illinois State. Ricciardi’s father, Ron, played in the Arena Football League and had been an assistant with Marian.

Zimolzak knows Ron Ricciardi from coaching in Huntley’s youth programs.

“They’re both tremendous athletes,” Zimolzak said. “If Patsy doesn’t earn the spot, we’ll find a position that suits his talents. His little brother is a good-sized kid, too, and he’s going to be a sophomore. We’re looking at receiver or maybe defense for him, as well. It’s nice having those guys come to Huntley.”

Patsy Ricciardi made an impact at Marian playing receiver as a freshman. He also played quarterback in the Class 5A playoffs as a sophomore after starter Gavin Scott suffered a sprained ankle.