High school sports roundup for Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Prairie Ridge softball rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday to edge McHenry, 5-4, in their Fox Valley Conference game at McHenry.

Kylie Leverenz tied the game with a double to score Emmie Farnam, and Bella Crimaldi's groundout brought in Leverenz for the go-ahead run.

Leverenz finished 3 for 4 with three doubles, two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Wolves (4-10, 3-3). Sara Gelon and Nichole Kiddy each had two hits, including a double with an RBI, and Farnam scored twice and stole one base.

For McHenry (7-9, 3-4), Kate Funk hit a three-run home run, and Tori Boysen added a solo homer.

Woodstock North 11, Wauconda 4: At Wauconda, Chloe Vermett turned in a four-hit day as the Thunder (7-8-1) won their nonconference matchup.

Vermett doubled, knocked in two runs and scored three times. She also pitched seven innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on 11 hits with six strikeouts.

Piper Benedict added a double and a triple, Mackenzie Salazar was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Abby Hartmann had two hits and two RBIs.

Grayslake North 7, Johnsburg 6: At Grayslake, Adriana Montewska launched a solo home run and was a single shy of the cycle, but the Skyhawks (7-10) fell in nonconference action.

Megan Patterson went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, and Leah Kottke had two hits and two runs scored.

BASEBALL

Richmond-Burton 9, Woodstock 7: At Richmond, the Rockets (11-10, 8-3) defeated the Blue Streaks (3-9, 1-5) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Cody Lillge went 2 for 2 with two walks and two RBIs for R-B, Hayden Christiansen had a double and two RBIs, and Dalton Wood recorded two hits and scored twice. As a team, the Rockets drew 12 walks.

Tyler Waterson led Woodstock with a double and two RBIs, and Jacob Waryck had two hits with an RBI and run scored.

Huntley 11, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, the Red Raiders jumped out to a 7-0 lead through three innings en route to a FVC win.

Kyle Maurer recorded the win for Huntley (17-4, 11-2), striking out eight over five innings with one hit and four walks.

Aj Henkle hit a solo homer to finish 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Evan Tocmo scored twice and drove in two runs, Zach Model went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Massimo Mescino knocked in two runs, and Jackson Broom was 2 for 3 with and RBI and a pair of runs scored.

For Jacobs (8-11, 4-6), Kyle Washington had two hits, and Andrew Balkcom drove in the Golden Eagles' lone run.

Hampshire 4, Prairie Ridge 3: At Hampshire, Gavin Kriegel and Caden Pyszka each doubled and knocked in two runs to help the Whip-Purs to the FVC win.

Kriegel and Nicholas Sladek each had two hits for Hampshire (12-6, 7-5), and Matt Jachec pitched 61/3 innings, striking out nine and allowing three runs (zero earned) on six hits.

Dom Listi had two hits and an RBI for the Wolves (15-6, 9-4), and Jared Lindquist recorded two hits.

Marengo 18, Johnsburg 10: At Marengo, the Indians scored 18 times on 13 hits and 11 walks to earn the KRC win.

Nick Wascher finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three scored three runs for Marengo (7-12, 4-7), Derek Peters had four RBIs and two runs scored, and Danny Schenk drove in three runs.

For Johnsburg (7-8, 3-5), Josh Notriano doubled and homered to drive in three runs, while Zach Toussaint and Max Kegel each had two hits with an RBI and two runs scored.

BOYS TENNIS

Cary-Grove 5, Lake Zurich 2: At Lake Zurich, Daniel Sowa and Michael Greenwald each won in singles competition to help the Trojans to a nonconference victory.

Thomas and Ted Conneen won at No. 1 doubles, Evan Eckheart and Eric Czapla won at No. 2 doubles, and Thomas Holczynski and Charlie Kraft won at No. 4 doubles.

BADMINTON

McHenry 10, Barrington 5: At Barrington, the Warriors (13-2) closed out their regular season with a win.

Hailey Ullet, Magie Diaz and Abby Woerner each pulled out three-set wins in singles competition. Brianna Michalski and Lyliana Mesa won their doubles match in three sets.

GIRLS SOCCER

Johnsburg 6, McHenry 2: At Johnsburg, Kaitlyn Owen and Lauren Hendrixson each recorded hat tricks as the Skyhawks came away with a nonconference win.

Hendrixson also provided two assists, while Owen, Tiffany Santiago and Mia Anderson each had an assist. Keeper Hayley Schmidt was credited with 10 saves.

Marengo 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Madison Shines put away two goals to lead the Indians to the KRC win.

Abby Burns had one assist, and Marissa Knobloch made two saves to secure the shutout.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Huntley 8, Geneva 4: At Huntley, Taylor Wentz scored four times in a nonconference win for the Red Raiders.

Isabella Wiechec scored twice, Katie Brown and Patrycja Waltos each scored once, and Kaz Black made 19 saves.