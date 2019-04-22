High school sports roundup for Monday, April 22, 2019

Marian Central pitcher Jamie Gatz struck out eight batters in the Hurricanes’ six-inning, 10-0 win over Benet on Monday in Lisle in East Suburban Catholic Conference softball.

Gatz alllowed three hits in the shutout victory.

Jenna Golembiewski hit a home run. Megan Bokowy and Amelia Fitzgerald each went 2 for 4 for the Hurricanes (8-12, 1-2).

Huntley 1, Prairie Ridge 0 (susp., 3rd inn.): At Huntley, this Fox Valley Conference game will resume May 15.

Cary-Grove 9, Hampshire 1 (susp, 6th inn.): At Cary, the Trojans hold the lead late in this FVC game.

Jacobs 8, Dundee-Crown 3 (susp., 6th inn.): At Carpentersville, the Golden Eagles hold a lead in the top of the sixth in FVC action.

Marengo 0, Sycamore 0 (susp., 2nd inn.): At Sycamore, the Indians and Spartans are scoreless in the second in a nonconference game.

BASEBALL

Alden-Hebron 4, Williams Bay (Wis.) 3 (5 inn.): At Hebron, T.J. Pauley struck out nine hitters in five innings, allowing three runs, none earned, in a nonconference win for the Giants. Pauley walked two and earned the win. He also drew a walk and scored a run.

Kyle Judson went 2 for 2 with a double and a run scored for the Giants (10-4). Brad Judson went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs.

Rockford Christian 12, Harvard 4: At Harvard, Chase Bischke hit a double and drew three walks for the Hornets in a nonconference loss. Bischke drove in a run and scored one. He also stole two bases.

Andrew Cooke went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Chase Bischke went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI. Jacob Stanley took the loss, pitching four innings and allowing eight runs, five earned. Stanley struck out six and walked four.

Jacobs 3, Hampshire 3 (susp., 2nd inn.): At Hampshire, FVC play was suspended entering the second inning.

Grayslake Central 2, Crystal Lake South 1 (susp., 4th inn.): At Crystal Lake, nonconference action was suspended in the bottom of the fourth.

Woodstock 5, Richmond-Burton 5 (susp, 4th inn.): At Richmond, tied in the top of the fourth, this Kishwaukee River Conference game will resume Wednesday.

Johnsburg 3, Marengo 0 (susp., 2nd inn.): At Marengo, this KRC game will resume Tuesday before Tuesday’s regularly scheduled game.

St. Patrick 13, Marian Central 7 (susp., 6th inn.): At Woodstock, ESCC play was suspended in the bottom half of the sixth.

BOYS TENNIS

Crystal Lake Central 7, Grayslake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (9-1) swept the Rams in nonconference action. John Wallace, Luke Reupert and Joel Brickey won singles matches.

Alex Kershaw and Jared Otlewis defeated Grayslake Central’s Aavik Patel and Dylan Whetham, 6-4, 2-6, 10-5, at No. 1 doubles. The other three doubles teams all won in two sets: Nate Kopp and Kolbe Wallin at No. 2 doubles, Austin Goze and Ian Shuman at No. 3 doubles and Carl Weckerlin and Matt Bass at No. 4 doubles.

Wauconda 5, Woodstock North 2: At Woodstock, North suffered a nonconference loss, which was shortened by rain. North's Joe Chase and Charles Neff won at No. 2 doubles, and Davin Scherman and Nate Syens won at No. 3 doubles.

GIRLS SOCCER

Woodstock North 4, Johnsburg 0: At Woodstock, this KRC match was called a final when lightning suspended play at halftime. Dulce Olivar-Lopez, Shea Jones, Taylor Prerost and Anastasia Mazzanti each scored a goal for North (8-7-3, 4-1-2 KRC).

Lauren Kunke and Prerost each had one assist. Goalkeeper Hannah Fink made three saves.

Johnsburg dropped to 0-8-1 and 0-6-1 in the KRC.

Belvidere North 3, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, Marian Central goalkeeper Mackenzie Schwalbach made 13 saves in a nonconference loss.

Coach Brittany Hull-Solomon said the Hurricanes controlled the tempo in the first half. A weather delay at halftime soaked the field, and Marian (2-8) struggled to regain that tempo in the second half. Nova Rothlisberger also made one save.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Huntley 16, McHenry 3: At McHenry, Taylor Wentz and Olivia Wombacher each scored four goals for Huntley in a win over McHenry. The Red Raiders scored nine goals in the first half to jump out to a 9-3 lead.

Isabella Wiechec, Katie Brown and Brook Borchart each scored twice. Veronica Bac and Kate Joyce each scored one goal. Goalkeeper Kaz Black made six saves for the Red Raiders.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cary-Grove 7, Lakes 6: At Lake Villa, C-G goalkeeper Blake Nolan made 24 saves in the Trojans' nonconference victory. Coach Zac Cheatle called it a "tough, hard-earned victory."

Antioch 11, Jacobs 10: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles lost a nonconference matchup.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Richmond-Burton 54, North Boone 50: At Richmond, 13 events were completed before storms canceled the remainder of the meet. R-B's Kyle Curran won the discus with a throw of 143 feet, 1 inch. Ian Campbell won the triple jump (31-8 1/2). Steven Stientjes won the 110-meter hurdles (20.31 seconds). Andy Tacheny won the 400 (56.30).

Harvard triangular: At Harvard, the Hornets won with 120 points, while Big Foot (44) finished second and Alden-Hebron (6) third. Harvard won all but two events.

The Hornets’ Aldo Popoca won the shot put (38-3 3/4 inches) and the discus (117). Javan Rodgers won the high jump (5-6) and the long jump (18-5). Bryce Fiegel won the pole vault (9-9).

Jahkari Miller won the 100-meter dash (12.02 seconds) and the 200 (25.21). Daniel Mercado won the 400 (58.08). Devin Van Deveer won the 110 hurdles (19.83) and the 300 hurdles (48.26). Harvard’s Steven Austin won the 3,200 (11:37.27), and Jason Pichardo won the 1,600 (5:08.86).

Harvard won all four relays. Reid Stricker, Ivaan Gomez, Mercado and Pichardo won the 4x800 (9:22.36). Adam Davis, Gerardo Mercado, Tony Rodriguez and Miller won the 4x100 (47.94) and the 4x200 (1:48.38). Stricker and Gerardo Mercado teamed up with John Lich and Zach Isonhart to win the 4x400 (3:50.06).

Alden-Hebron’s Tomi Mor won the triple jump (35-3).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Richmond-Burton 55, North Boone 44: At Richmond, 13 events were completed before storms canceled the remainder of the meet. R-B's Melanie Wagner won three events. She won the shot put with a throw of 32-5 1/2. She also won the discus (76-4) and the 100-meter dash (15.02 seconds).

Isabel Larsen won the long jump (13-8) and Sierra Satkiewicz won the triple jump (32-7 1/4).

The R-B team of Satkiewicz, Catherine Miller, Amanda Allport and Jane Wisniewski won the 4x100 relay (57.09) and the 4x200 (2:02.49).

Harvard triangular: At Harvard, Big Foot won the event with 85 points, while host Harvard (75) finished second. Alden-Hebron (16) finished third. Harvard's Haily Hill won the 100 (13.62) and the 200 (28.83). She also helped win the 4x100 relay (53.95) along with Audrey Baird, Brianne Busse and Julia Chupich.

Harvard’s Kayla Austin won the 1,600 (6:08.19) and contributed to a win in the 4x800 relay (12:31.40) with Lizeth Flores, Makayla Halfpenny and Evelyn Bustos.

Baird won the high jump (4-8), and AJ Carpenter won the pole vault (7-9).

Alden-Hebron’s Leigha Erckfritz won the shot put (27-4 1/2).

GIRLS BADMINTON

McHenry 17, Waukegan 1: At McHenry, the Warriors improved to 12-1. Kimee Stachura, Ashley Derflinger, Brianna Michalski, Victoria Spiziri and Lyl Mesa won singles matches, among others. The Warriors won all 12 singles matches Monday.

Spiziri teamed up with Hailey Ullett to win their doubles match in three games. Michalski and Mesa also won in doubles.