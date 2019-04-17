High school sports roundup for Wednesday, April 17, 2019

McHenry’s Joe Kaminski tossed a two-hit shutout on 95 pitches Wednesday to lead the Warriors past Prairie Ridge, 4-0, in their Fox Valley Conference baseball game in McHenry.

Kaminski had eight strikeouts and no walks in seven innings for McHenry (10-5, 5-3 FVC). Camden Begley went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Nolan Shannon had three hits and two runs, and Jake Evans was 3 for 3 with one RBI.

Will Anderson and Jared Lindquist had the only two hits for Prairie Ridge (13-4, 7-2). Michael Patterson allowed four runs on 12 hits in five innings.

Richmond-Burton 5, Marengo 2: At Marengo, Connor Donohoe threw a 91-pitch complete game for the Rockets (8-9, 5-3) in a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Indians. Donohoe had eight strikeouts. He also had two hits with one RBI. Aidan Herrick was 3 for 4 with a double, and Chase Duncan went 2 for 3.

Derek Peters and Aiden Smith drove in runs for the Indians (4-11, 1-7).

Cary-Grove 20, Dundee-Crown 1 (6 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Trojans (11-4, 5-2) scored 10 runs in the sixth inning in an FVC victory over the Chargers (4-10, 0-5). Ryan Weaver was 4 for 4 with a double and drove in five. He went the distance for the win. He gave up a run on three hits with nine strikeouts.

Ethan Estes was 3 for 5 with a triple and six RBIs, Will Klicker was 3 for 4 with a double and four runs, Dymitri Kanellakis had two hits and drove in two, and Jack Thompson was 3 for 3 with two runs. Justin Colon drove in the only run for D-C.

Hampshire 17, Crystal Lake Central 14: At Crystal Lake, Whip-Purs No. 9 hitter Thomas Ugalde was 3 for 5 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and three runs as the teams combined for 36 hits in FVC play. Andrew Krajecki was 5 for 5 with a double, a triple and three runs scored for Hampshire (9-5, 4-4), and Caden Pyszka was 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Jordan Daugherty (3 for 5) had two homers and drove in six runs for Central (6-8, 1-5). James Mills had three RBIs, and Lucas Irwin added two. Alec Bolanowski had two doubles and three runs scored. Trey Desimone went 4 for 4.

Jacobs 17, St. Edward 7: At Elgin, Bryan Belo, Daniel Klein, Kyle Washington and Timmy Slavich drove in three runs apiece for the Golden Eagles (7-9). Belo and Washington had two doubles apiece, and Slavich hit a home run. Christian Scianna was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Luke Holub had three hits.

Shayne McCullough picked up the win, allowing three earned runs on four hits in four innings with six strikeouts and a walk.

Burlington Central 10, Woodstock 0 (5 inn.): At Burlington, Danny Kinney held the Blue Steaks (3-7, 1-3) to two singles in a KRC victory for the Rockets (5-5, 5-1).

Niles Notre Dame 9, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, Sam Lavin and Ben Minneci each had two hits in an East Suburban Catholic Conference loss for Marian (6-11, 0-1). Lavin had a double. Minneci took the loss, allowing two earned runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Harvard 5, Johnsburg 4: At Harvard, Andrew Cooke singled in the winning run as the Hornets (7-3, 1-2) scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Skyhawks (4-8, 1-4) in their KRC game.

Dylan Perkins, Omar Garcia and Jagur Streit drove in runs for the Hornets. Jacob Stanley threw five innings, allowing two earned runs.

Max Kegel and Ryan Linkletter each drove in a run for the Skyhawks. Joey Comstock allowed one run and struck out three in four innings.

SOFTBALL

Jacobs 9, Huntley 7: At Huntley, the Eagles scored four runs in the seventh to hand the Red Raiders their second straight FVC loss. Katie Armstrong finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Delaney Garden was 3 for 5 with two runs scored, and Abby Ziwiski was 3 for 5 with two runs and one RBI.

Sarah Lynch and Abbey Nesnidal had two RBIs apiece for Jacobs (5-4, 2-1). Garden picked up the win, allowing four earned runs on eight hits in seven innings with five strikeouts and a walk.

Reese Hunkins went 2 for 3 with a homer, two steals, two RBIs and two runs scored for Huntley (13-6, 3-2), Kendra Mitchell was 2 for 4 with two steals and a run scored, and Grace Kutz was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

McHenry 11, Dundee-Crown 3: At Carpentersville, Kate Funk, Madison McDaniel and Kyra Lard homered for the Warriors (4-7, 2-2) in an FVC win over the Chargers (3-8, 1-3). Alyssa Pearson allowed two earned runs on six hits in five innings for the win, striking out two.

McDaniel drove in two, and Funk and Lard both had solo homers. Lauren Schmitz added two doubles and drove in one, and Ashley Zoephel had two runs and two RBIs. Alaina Azar had two RBIs and Hannah Gestrich added a double and two runs for D-C.

Crystal Lake South 8, Woodstock North 5: At Woodstock, the Gators (13-0) broke a 5-5 tie with three runs in the fifth to stay unbeaten. Maddie Bush was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, and Alexis Pupillo was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Alyssa Niketopoulos pitched all seven innings in the nonconference victory, giving up four earned runs on six hits. She struck out four and walked four.

Ellie Thurow took the loss for the Thunder (4-6-1), allowing two earned runs on six hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts and three walks. Mykenzie Selof was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Abby Hartmann added two hits.

Cary-Grove 10, Crystal Lake Central 5: At Cary, eight Trojans drove in at least one run in an FVC win over the Tigers (5-4, 1-2). Frankie Cruz was 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored for C-G (6-4, 1-2), Kelly Johnson had a double, two runs scored and one RBI, and Lindsey Norberg, Jill Deering and Katy Wieczorek each added a double and one RBI. Alina Krembuszewski had a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.

Emma Hill struck out eight in seven innings for C-G, allowing five runs (four earned) on 12 hits. For Central, Baylee Snell hit a home run and drove in three, Morgann Paaske was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored, and Hailey Geske had two hits and two RBIs. Paaske allowed two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.

Richmond-Burton 9, Harvard 1: At Richmond, Rachel Baker hit a homer and drove in three runs for the Rockets (9-1-1, 3-0) in a KRC win against the Hornets (6-4, 0-3). Kaitie Regnier had three hits and two runs scored, Jesse Klicker was 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored, and Carys De Lucia was 3 for 4 with a homer, a double and one RBI. Bailey Jones picked up the win, giving up no earned runs on three hits in seven innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

Kerrigan Kotecki, Hannah Saucedo and Jennah Brookner had hits for Harvard.

Marian Central 5, Johnsburg 3: At Woodstock, Ellen Sharp ripped a three-run homer in the fourth inning to lead the Hurricanes (7-10) past the Skyhawks (4-8). Jamie Gatz earned the nonconference win for Marian, allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings. Megan Bokowy went 3 for 4 with two doubles, and Jenna Golembiewski was 2 for 4 with a triple.

Kate Linkletter finished 3 for 3 with three doubles, three runs scored and one RBI, and Adriana Montewska went 2 for 3 with a double. Addison Mass gave up four earned runs on seven hits in seven innings, striking out four and walking four.

Hampshire 11, Prairie Ridge 10: At Crystal Lake, Miki Snider had a home run with four RBIs for the Whips (7-7, 1-2) in an FVC win over the Wolves (3-7, 2-2). Sarah Bowen was 3 for 4 with two doubles, Morgan Haefling went 3 for 5 with a double and two runs, Shai-Ann Currie had a double and two RBIs, and Katie Del Re had three hits and two runs scored.

Kylie Leverenz (3 for 5, three runs scored, two RBIs), Julia Vosberg (3 for 4, three RBIs, two runs scored) and Emmie Farnam (two RBIs) hit homers for the Wolves. Maggie Schremp had a double and two RBIs.

BOYS TENNIS

Crystal Lake Central 5, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers won all four doubles matches in an FVC win. Alex Kershaw and Jared Otlewis (No. 1), Nate Kopp and Kolbe Wallin (No. 2), Austin Goze and Ian Shuman (No. 3) and Carl Weckerlin and Matt Bass (No. 4) won their doubles matches, and Johnny Wallace won, 6-2, 7-5, at No. 1 singles for Central (7-1, 2-1).

Ethen Schock (No. 2 singles) and Adam Russell (No. 3 singles) won in straight sets for South (10-2, 1-2).

Cary-Grove 6, Grayslake North 1: At Grayslake, Michael Greenwald (No. 2) and Dan Boldt (No. 3) won their singles matches for C-G (7-7) in a nonconference victory over the Knights. Thomas Conneen and Ted Conneen (No. 1), Evan Eckheart and Robbie Nollett (No. 2), Eric Czapla and Luke Roe (No. 3), and Tommy Holczynski and Peter Slowiak (No. 4) won at doubles.

Grayslake Central 5, McHenry 2: At Grayslake, Liam Nielsen won, 6-4, 6-2, at No. 1 singles for the Warriors in their nonconference loss. Lukas Thomas and Nolan Carlson added a win at No. 4 doubles.

Woodstock 7, Belvidere North 0: At Woodstock, the Streaks swept all seven matches in straight sets in a nonconference win.

Carmel 6, Woodstock North 1: At Woodstock, Collin McClurg and Brian Lawrence came back for North's only win, 1-6, 6-4, 11-9, at No. 1 doubles in nonconference play.

GIRLS SOCCER

McHenry 1, Woodstock North 1: At Woodstock, the Warriors and Thunder played to a nonconference tie. Madison Wise scored for the Warriors (4-8-1), assisted by Sophia Gasmann, and Annie Bantner made eight saves.

Richmond-Burton 4, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Victoria Rockwell, Audrey Orkild, Bailee Lasch and Darci Retherford scored for the Rockets (4-5-1, 3-3-1) in a KRC win over the Hornets. Katelynn Carlson made two saves in the shutout, and Lilly Alberts, Anne Bilik and Camille Husko added assists.

Marian Central 1, Jefferson 0: At Rockford, Zoe Villont scored the only goal in a nonconference win for the Hurricanes (2-6). Mackenzie Schwalbach made nine saves in the shutout.

GIRLS BADMINTON

McHenry 15, Larkin 0: At McHenry, the Warriors won all 15 matches in a victory against the Royals. McHenry dropped only three games.