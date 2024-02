Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for March. The sixth-grade students are Elizabeth McConkie, Liam Tran, Kylie Miller and Michael Chami. The seventh-grade students are Averi Anderson, Brianna Chamoun, Molly Sapita and Juliana Robbins. The eighth-grade students are Madison Huml, Jaden Cochran, Madelyn Stacy and Kaleigh Ibarra. (Photo provided)