Lombard woman pleads guilty to murdering mother

A Lombard woman has pled guilty to strangling her mother to death last year, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Stephanie DeFalco, 29, appeared in court April 3 in front of Judge Jeffrey MacKay where she entered a plea of guilty to one count of first degree murder. In exchange for her guilty plea, the state has agreed to recommend a maximum of 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections at sentencing. DeFalco has been in custody since the murder held on a $3 million bond, the release stated.

On March 20, 2018, at about 6:25 p.m., Lombard Police responded to a call at 197 Grace St. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, Judith DeFalco, 61, deceased in her bedroom, according to the release.

An investigation led to Judith’s daughter, Stephanie DeFalco. Through the course of their investigation, authorities learned that both Stephanie and her mother were home together that day when an argument began, the release stated.

Investigators also learned that at some point in time the argument became physical at which time DeFalco strangled her mother to death. After the murder, DeFalco stole her mother’s phone, jewelry and car and fled the scene. DeFalco was taken into custody the following day.

“This morning, Stephanie DeFalco accepted responsibility for the murder of her mother, Judith,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “For those who knew Judith this is a devastating loss. For her family however, I cannot begin to imagine the pain and raw emotions they are experiencing as they not only must continue their lives without Judith’s companionship, but also as they confront the fact that one of their own is responsible for her death.”

DeFalco’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 17.