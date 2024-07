A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific freight train April 1 in unincorporated DuPage County near the border of Glen Ellyn and Lombard.

The incident too place at about 10:45 a.m. near Cumnor Avenue and Ellynwood Drive, according to a news release from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Only the railroad crossing at Finley Road south of Crescent Boulevard is affected by the accident, the release stated.

The identity of the victim has not been released.