Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for February. The sixth-grade students are Hope Thomas, Trevor Zemanek, Claudia Hulseberg and Devin Karda. The seventh-grade students are Liliana Jennings, Gabriel Jovanovich, Avery Gerdes and Maia Jones. The eighth-grade students are Abby Condon, Grace Parks, Sarah Nichols and Camryn Whitaker. (Photo provided)