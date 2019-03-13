Fallen McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy Jacob Keltner remembered at Woodstock funeral

A program is tucked inside an officer's hat. Funeral services for McHenry County Deputy Sheriff Jacob Keltner is held at Woodstock North High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (Photo provided)

Thousands of law enforcement officials, first responders and family members filled Woodstock North High School Wednesday morning as the funeral for fallen McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner took place.

Keltner, 35, of Crystal Lake, was shot and killed March 7, while trying to serve a warrant to a known fugitive at a Rockford hotel. He was a member of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, which is composed of multiple deputies from various departments across the region.

It was a position he had vied for as he worked his way up the ladder in his career, McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim said during the service Wednesday.

“As a patrol deputy, he was a leader in traffic enforcement and DUI arrests,” Prim said. “As a detective, he moved rapidly upward through difficult, high-profile assignments, finally earning himself a spot on the apprehension team.”

A team of law enforcement officers carried up an American flag-draped casket as the funeral began. Pictures of Keltner with his wife, Becki Keltner, and their two young boys, Caleb and Carson, were displayed at the front of the gym.

First responders and police officers from across Illinois were in attendance including officers from McHenry County Sheriff’s Office; Rockford, Cary and Schiller Park police departments; Illinois State Police; Lake, Boone and DuPage county sheriff’s departments, among others.

The Rev. Kendall Koenig, a senior pastor with Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Algonquin led the ceremony. He shed light on Keltner’s life beyond the badge. Prim and two of Keltner’s partners on the task force also gave remembrance.

Keltner’s task force colleagues Mike Urgo and Tony Penna praised his work ethic, determination, wit and bravery.

Urgo remembered “dark cold mornings” in back alleys and afternoons with “no end in sight” while out on assignment with Keltner, he said. Keltner was assigned to the force as his partner in 2014, he said.

The team underwent countless hours of training which included undergoing physical fitness tests, firearm training, medical equipment training and running combat and emergency drills.

“We were prepared for what could have happened,” Urgo said. “I wish that day didn’t happen. I am deeply saddened by the tragedy, and we are humbled to stand before you on this day that shouldn’t have happened.”

Penna fought tears as he spoke to the crowd and expressed his love for the Keltner family.

“We have seen some stuff together,” he said of his work on the task force with Keltner. “I can tell you there was no better fugitive investigator or police officer better than Jake.”

Keltner had the “most recognizable,” gregarious belly laugh that Penna has ever heard, he said.

“We will forever cherish his friendship and memory,” Penna said. “This is a tragic and devastating day.”

Penna told Keltner’s wife, Becki, to trust in “the Lord, your family and the “thin blue line.”

Keltner was a Western Illinois University graduate who began working with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in 2006. He moved his way rapidly up the career ladder as he took on more and more challenging and high-profile cases, the sheriff said. Life is a gift. Keltner’s was cut short, but not wasted, Prim said.

“Our lives, whether we like it or not, have a ripple effect on the lives of those around us,” Prim said. “Jake Keltner created – in the span of his too-short life – not just a ripple but a wave of goodness and light. ... That is all we can hope to achieve in life.”

Koenig delivered the message after remembrances had concluded.

“This is the last place any of us want to be today,” he said. “There are no words that can quickly heal our broken hearts. There is no music that can fully soothe our hurting spirits. There are no acts of kindness that can instantly make this better.”

But by those actions is how the healing will begin to take place, he said.