Downers Grove, Westmont Police Reports: March 18, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Property damage

A mailbox was reportedly damaged between 6:30 a.m. and noon March 4 in the 1900 block of Oxford Street.

• Tires of a car were reportedly damaged between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. March 4 at the intersection of Springside Avenue and Lexington Lane. The estimated cost of damage is $250.

Marijuana possession

Matthew James Allen, 20, of the 400 block of Hill Street, was charged at 7:42 a.m. March 5 with unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 4100 block of Cumnor Road.

Theft

A cellphone valued at $200 was reportedly stolen at 5 p.m. March 5 at the YMCA, 711 59th Street.

Westmont

DUI

Daniel Zeman, 27, of the 100 block of 41st Street, Downers Grove, was charged at 7:49 p.m. Feb. 28 with driving under the influence of alcohol and making an improper turn in the 4100 block of Cass Avenue.

Property damage

A purse was reportedly stolen and a window of car was broken between 5 a.m. and 5:55 a.m. March 1 in the zero to 100 block of West Ogden Avenue. Damage to the window was $510.

Theft

• Crates valued at $675 were reportedly stolen from a business at 11:23 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

• A computer valued at $1,660 was reportedly stolen from a business between 4:24 p.m. and 5:24 p.m. Feb. 27 in the zero to 100 block of East 63rd Street.

Traffic violations

• Larry Townsie, 59, of the zero to 100 block of South Edgelawn Drive, Aurora, was charged at 12:19 p.m. Feb. 28 with driving with a suspended license and improper lane use in the 300 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Abdoul Hadi Ayoub, 25, of the 4300 block of Nutmeg Lane, Lisle, was charged at 12:27 a.m. Feb. 27 with driving without a valid license, speeding and no insurance in the 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Melvin Rogers, 35, of the 400 block of Burlington Avenue, Clarendon Hills, was charged at 8:23 a.m. March 1 with driving on a suspended license and speeding in the 400 block of South Cass Avenue.

• Gemonda Stigler, 23, of the 6700 block of Laflin Street, Chicago, was charged at 4:40 p.m. March 1 with driving on a suspended license and improper use of registration in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

Warrant

Brandon Tate, 35, of the 100 block of West Naperville Road, Westmont, was charged at 12:46 p.m. Feb. 26 with failure to appear warrants, resisting arrest and fugitive from justice in the 100 block of West Naperville Road.