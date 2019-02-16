Batavia police reports

Batavia

• Meredith A. Morgan, 45, of the 0-99 block of South Grant Street, North Aurora, was charged Dec. 19 with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor at Acquaviva, 35 N. Water St., Batavia.

• Elvia L. Perez, 53, of the 800 block of Gates Street, West Chicago, was charged Dec. 19 with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor at Tribella Bar & Grill, 1900 E. Mill Street, Batavia.

• Ryan S. Waltrip, 40, of the 1200 block of Danforth Drive, Batavia, was charged Dec. 19 with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor at Smashburger, 842 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Michael R. Zwiezen, 45, of the 300 block of Bloomfield Circle East, Oswego, was charged Dec. 19 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent and parking in prohibited places.

• Angela E. Filippin, 26, of the 300 block of East Kansas Street, Elburn, was charged Dec. 17 with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor at Gammon Coach House, 3 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia.

• Florimar Villanueva-Carmona, 38, of the 500 block of McKee Street, Batavia, was charged Dec. 17 with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor at El Sazon Taqueria, 33 N Island Ave., Batavia.

• Shannon M. Quigley, 26, of the 2N800 block of Freeland Road, Virgil Township, was charged Dec. 17 with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor at the Wilson Street Tavern, 105 E. Wilson St., Batavia.

•Marvin Albert, 18, of the 1100 block of Winnebago Trail, Batavia, was charged Dec. 15 with battery causing bodily harm and battery with insulting or provoking contact against a 16-year-old teen while at Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Armando Aguilar Aguilar, 20, of the 1000 block of Charles Street, Aurora, was charged Dec. 14 with retail theft at Kohl’s, 251 N. Randall Road, Batavia. Also charged with retail theft in the same incident was Kimberly M. Giron, 18, of the 800 block of Gillette Avenue, Aurora.

• Nancy A. Peyton, 40, of the 0S700 block of Wenmoth Road, Batavia, was charged Dec. 14 and on Dec. 28 with unlawful interference with visitation.

• Mark A. Dibiase, 43, of the 2200 block of Bird Lane, Batavia, was charged Dec. 13 with driving under the influence, driving without insurance and two counts of driving too fast for conditions.

• Malashia V. Juarez, 18, of the 900 block of East Benton Street, Aurora, was charged Dec. 4 with retail theft from Kohl’s, 251 N. Randall Road, Batavia. Also charged with retail theft in the same incident was Alexis Moreno, 19, of the 3S800 block of Deer Oaks Road, North Aurora.

• Joshua T. MacDonald, 36, of the 100 block of North Randall Road, Batavia, was charged Dec. 3 with retail theft from Target, 115 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Anthony M. Augsburger, 21 of the 400 block of Princeton Drive, North Aurora was charged Nov. 30 with retail theft at Kohl’s, 251 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Michael J. Barkoozis, 53, of the 600 block of Graham Road, North Aurora, was charged Nov. 28 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent and improper lane use.

• Henry Thompson, 28, of the 1700 block of Molitor Road, Aurora, was charged Nov. 25 with retail theft from Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Keagan J. Eppard, 19, of the 500 block of South River Street, Aurora, was charged Nov. 23 with battery.

• James M. Zoccoli, 62, of the 1200 block of Brandywine Circle, Batavia, was charged Nov. 20 with domestic battery.

• Kimberly K. Bremner, 48, of the 1200 block of Payne Avenue, Batavia, was charged Nov. 17 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent, improper lane use and driving too fast for conditions.

• Linda L. Ahlgren, 64, of the 2400 block of Big Woods Drive, Batavia, was charged Nov. 16 with retail theft from Target, 115 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Erik Cervantes, 21, of the 700 block of Kane Street, Aurora, was charged Nov. 10 with driving under the influence and driving too fast for conditions.

• Ruben Miranda-Mendoza, 31, of the 1000 block of Lorlyn Circle, Batavia, was charged Nov. 8 with domestic battery.

• Nathan R. Bucklaew, 30, of the 1000 block of Lorlyn Circle, Batavia, was charged Nov. 3 with retail theft of a16-ounce can of Icehouse beer from the Shell station, 108 N. Batavia Ave., Batavia.

• Cecelia M. Abriz, 56, of the 1100 Lorlyn Circle, Batavia, was charged Nov. 3 with retail theft from Kohl’s, 251 N. Randall Road, Batavia. Also charged with retail theft in the same incident was Esteban Galicia-Quiroz, 60, of the same address.

• Marbelia Ramirez Garcia, 23, of the 1200 block of Gates Street, Aurora, was charged Jan. 14 with retail theft from Kohl’s, 251 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

•Alejandro Padilla-Trejo, 44, of the 0-99 block of Anderson Street, Aurora, was charged Jan. 12 with retail theft from Goodwill, 450 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Darlene J. Benton, 54, of the 1800 block of Covington Court, St. Charles, was charged Jan .11 with retail theft from Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia

• Krysta E. Van Cleve, of the 200 block of West DeKalb Drive, Maple Park, was charged Jan. 2 with driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving without a valid license and failure to notify the Secretary of State of an address change.

• Timothy R. Willing, 57, of the 500 block of State Street, Batavia, was charged Dec. 30 with two counts of domestic battery.

• Craig W. Hockings, 54, of the 1000 block of Mark Twain Trail, Batavia, was charged Dec. 30 with retail theft from Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia.