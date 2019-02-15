Geneva children’s author Tom Lichtenheld to appear at Harvey’s Tales

Shown is detail from the cover of the newly released children's book.

GENEVA – A book release party will celebrate the latest work by Geneva’s own Tom Lichtenheld at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Harvey’s Tales, 216 James St., Geneva.

His new book in collaboration with Beth Ferry is titled "Ten Rules of the Birthday Wish." The award-winning Lichtenheld will conduct a reading at 2 p.m. and will be available to sign books purchased at Harvey's Tales.

Reservations are recommended because space is limited by calling the shop at 630-232-2991. More information is offered by emailing harveystales@gmail.com or visiting the website at harveystales.com/events.