October 19, 2023
Geneva children’s author Tom Lichtenheld to appear at Harvey’s Tales

By Shaw Local News Network
Shown is detail from the cover of the newly released children's book.

GENEVA – A book release party will celebrate the latest work by Geneva’s own Tom Lichtenheld at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Harvey’s Tales, 216 James St., Geneva.

His new book in collaboration with Beth Ferry is titled "Ten Rules of the Birthday Wish." The award-winning Lichtenheld will conduct a reading at 2 p.m. and will be available to sign books purchased at Harvey's Tales.

Reservations are recommended because space is limited by calling the shop at 630-232-2991. More information is offered by emailing harveystales@gmail.com or visiting the website at harveystales.com/events.

