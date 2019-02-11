Crown Development withdraws rezoning request

Dan Olsem (far right) from Crown Development answers a question from Sugar Grove resident Tim Balles Feb. 6 at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove. (Julie Walker)

SUGAR GROVE – Crown Community Development withdrew its petition to rezone the 760 acres at the intersection of I-88 and Route 47, citing the widespread public opposition as the reason, according to a post on the village of Sugar Grove website.

The land is zoned residential and Crown wanted it rezoned multi-use that would permit warehouses, hotels, multi-family homes and more. Crown did not indicate any other plans for the property.

The Sugar Grove Planning Commission canceled a Feb. 13 public hearing and the Village Board will cancel a Feb. 21 public hearing on the annexation agreement amendment, according to the village's website.

The village will continue to work with the Illinois Toll Highway and Illinois Department of Transportation on completing the I-88 and Sugar Grove Parkway interchange.