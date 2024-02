Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for January. The sixth-grade students are Valentina Tovar-Marin, Preston Picolotti, Damia Griffin and Landon Taylor. The seventh-grade students are Anna Baker, Greyson Decker, Kate Elsner and Layla Musich. The eighth-grade students are Abigail Bourdage, Sam Krull, Emily Bychowski and Daniel Bos. (Photo provided)